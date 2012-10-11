BUENOS AIRES, Oct 10 Argentina's closing soy prices and trends on Wednesday: * Soy prices fell to 1,820-1,870 pesos ($386-$397) per tonne, compared with Tuesday's close at between 1,850 and 1,900 pesos. The tone for the session was set by benchmark Chicago trade. * Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell to a one-week low Wednesday as traders adjusted positions a day ahead of monthly U.S. government crop data that is expected to show a bigger U.S. soybean crop than last month. * Port workers in Argentine grains hub Rosario ended a two-day work stoppage on Tuesday, SOMU union leader Omar Suarez told Reuters, and negotiations over demands for better working condition are set for Oct. 24. * In Rosario, soy for delivery in May 2013, which is quoted in U.S. dollars, closed unchanged at $325 per tonne. * Argentine authorities suspended the local unit of U.S. seed giant Monsanto from a local grains registry over allegations of tax irregularities. The company denied the allegations in a statement issued late on Wednesday. Other companies have also been suspended from the registry over similar allegations. Not being on the list means losing some tax benefits and no longer getting permits needed to transport grains within Argentina. The following is a list of grain and oilseed prices in Argentina's main ports. Values from the previous session are in parentheses. All figures listed are in pesos per tonne: MARKETS WHEAT CORN SUNSEEDS Buenos Aires N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (1,690) Quequen N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,505 (1,535) Rosario N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,690 (N/A) Bahia Blanca N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,510 (1,540) Source: Buenos Aires Grains Exchange