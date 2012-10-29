BUENOS AIRES Oct 29 Argentina's closing soy
prices and trends on Monday:
* Soy prices ended between 1,890 and 1,900 pesos ($397-$399)
compared with 1,910 to 1,980 in the previous session, yanked
lower by bearish trade on the benchmark Chicago futures market.
* Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell more
than 2 percent on Monday, their biggest single-day drop in
nearly a month, on crop-friendly weather forecasts for Brazil,
traders said.
* In Rosario, soy for delivery in May 2013, quoted in U.S.
dollars, traded at $325 compared with $330 to $332 per tonne on
Friday.
* Local tax authorities on Monday expelled exporting major
Bunge Ltd from Argentina's grains registry, a move that
increases logistical costs for the company but does not prohibit
it from doing business in the South American country. The
expulsion from the registry stems from long-standing tax evasion
accusations repeatedly denied by U.S.-based Bunge.
The following is a list of grain and oilseed prices in
Argentina's main ports. Values from the previous session are in
parentheses. All figures listed are in pesos per tonne:
MARKETS WHEAT CORN SUNSEEDS
Buenos Aires N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A)
Quequen N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A)
Rosario N/A (N/A) 790 (N/A) N/A (N/A)
Bahia Blanca N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A)
Source: Buenos Aires Grains Exchange