BUENOS AIRES, April 9 Argentina's closing soy
prices and trends on Monday:
* Soy prices in Rosario closed lower at between 1,480 and
1,500 pesos per tonne ($338-$342), pressured by losses at the
Chicago Board of Trade, traders said. The previous session's
listed closing price was 1,497 pesos per tonne.
* Trade volume swelled to 10,000 tonnes. A meager 4,000
tonnes changed hands in the previous session.
* Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade ended lower
on long liquidation and profit-taking after the market set a
seven-month high and ahead of a monthly U.S. government crop
report, traders said.
* Soybeans for May delivery in Rosario, priced in U.S.
dollars, did not trade.
* In the southern grains port of Bahia Blanca, soy ended
stable at 1,500 pesos per tonne.
* Argentine dockworkers said they would go on strike on
Monday unless agribusiness firms accept demands for better
working conditions, threatening grains shipments from one of the
world's biggest exporters.
* The Agriculture Ministry said it had approved a new
genetically-modified corn strain marketed by Syngenta.
It said the new strain, called Agrisure Viptera 4, should allow
improved yields by helping control pests.
Following is a list of grains and oilseed prices in
Argentina's main ports. Values from the previous session are in
parentheses. All figures listed are in pesos per tonne.
MARKETS WHEAT CORN SUNSEEDS
Buenos Aires N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) N/A (1,267.4)
Quequen N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,285 (1,265)
Rosario N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,280 (N/A)
Bahia Blanca N/A (N/A) N/A (N/A) 1,280 (1,260)
* Buenos Aires high-quality milling wheat: N/A (N/A)
Source: Buenos Aires Grains Exchange
($1 = 4.385 Argentine pesos )
(Reporting by Maximiliano Heath; Editing by David Gregorio)