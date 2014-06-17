'Star Wars: Episode IX' gets May 2019 release date: Disney
April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 The Argentine stock market reversed early morning trade losses and was up around 3.5 percent on Tuesday as investors snapped up cheaper stocks.
The Merval stock index tumbled over 10 percent on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the country's appeal to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors, sparking fears of a default. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 25 The final film in the new "Star Wars" trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," will be released in May 2019, movie studio Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday.
* CHARTER FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND