* Rupiah and ringgit are at 17-year lows
* This puts pressure on firms with foreign debts
* 40 pct of top firms have half their debt in foreign
currencies
* Banks expect increase in discounted rights issues
By Eveline Danubrata and Anshuman Daga
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, Aug 26 Indonesian and
Malaysian companies with foreign currency debts may be forced to
raise equity funds at steep discounts and restructure debt as
the rupiah and ringgit currencies have weakened to 17-year lows,
bankers and company executives say.
As businesses expanded overseas and took advantage of cheap
debt, foreign currency borrowings of 100 large Southeast Asian
firms reviewed by Standard & Poor's ballooned to around a third
of the total debt last year from just 16 percent in 2011.
For nearly 40 percent of those companies, foreign currency
debts now make up more than half of the total debt, double the
number four years ago.
"Rights issues are the only way out in a market correction
like this. There are going to be a lot of these," said a senior
capital markets banker at a Western bank in Singapore.
Refinancing requirements are most prominent in Indonesia,
which saw the fastest rise in corporate foreign debt in the
region over the past five years. Many Indonesian firms generate
the majority of their revenue in the domestic market, leaving
them exposed to a big currency mismatch.
Smaller companies and those without government links face
the tightest squeeze and are likely to head the queue for equity
funding, bankers say.
Indonesian poultry feed firm PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk
plans to sell around $51 million worth of new shares
to pay some loans including U.S. dollar debt. But its shares
fell 5 percent on Tuesday to below the indicative offer price,
increasing uncertainty over the funding plan.
In Malaysia, plantation firm Sime Darby Bhd, which
completed its $1.7 billion acquisition of Papua New Guinea-based
New Britain Palm Oil Ltd this year, said it is looking at ways
to strengthen its balance sheet. Local media earlier reported
the firm planned a 6 billion ringgit ($1.4 billion) rights issue
to pay down foreign debt.
"Deeply discounted rights issues backed by major
shareholders could be back," said the head of an emerging
markets-focused investment bank, adding these would typically
have to be at discounts of about 25 percent.
NO CRISIS JUST YET
"There's a worry for Indonesian and Malaysian companies, but
most companies that issued dollar bonds are fairly big and, as
long as they have access to onshore liquidity, they should be
fine," said Jeffrey Yap, chief investment officer at Ark One, a
credit-focused hedge fund.
S&P has downgraded three Indonesian firms - PT Japfa Comfeed
Indonesia Tbk, PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk and PT
MNC Investama Tbk - partly due to their currency
mismatch.
Aggregate outstanding foreign currency bonds for corporate
sectors in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore,
Thailand and Vietnam grew almost 120 percent to nearly $85
billion between 2009 and 2014, S&P said, citing data from the
Asian Development Bank. It said outstanding foreign currency
bonds also nearly quadrupled in Indonesia and Thailand and
nearly tripled in the Philippines.
State firms and big companies, which have more flexibility
than small firms, are also looking to restructure their debt or
reviewing their investment plans.
"If there's a weakening of the rupiah like right now, our
calculations for capex in rupiah will definitely be different,"
said Murtaqi Syamsuddin, investment planning and risk management
director at Indonesian state utility PT Perusahaan Listrik
Negara.
"We need to intensely communicate the impact of the currency
changes to the government as our main stakeholder," he said,
adding that its revenue is in rupiah, while investments are
partly funded with foreign currencies.
Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile
operator by market value, plans to restructure a $590 million
loan in Indonesia into a rupiah-denominated partial sukuk to
reduce its exposure to forex volatility.
And telecoms firm PT Indosat Tbk is seeking to
reduce the dollar portion of its debt to 20-30 percent this year
from around half, Andromeda Tristanto, investor relations
officer, told Reuters. It may take out new bank loans and
restructure existing debt.
That said, few big dollar bonds are due imminently or
showing signs of a major default, and the situation for
companies is not as bad as it was in the 1997-98 Asian financial
crisis.
"Definitely, it's not 1997. If you look at the leverage
ratios on balance sheets, they're far healthier than where we've
been in the past," said Harsha Basnayake, head of EY's ASEAN
transaction advisory services practice.
"That also allows them to take on a little more shock than
what they have experienced."
($1 = 4.2400 ringgit)
