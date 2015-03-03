SINGAPORE, March 3 Securities market authorities
from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand signed an agreement to
enable cross-border capital raising, part of a drive to develop
economic linkages within the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN).
A joint statement issued on Tuesday by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
said offerings of equity securities or plain debt
securities would be subject to a streamlined vetting process.
"ASEAN issuers will benefit from the streamlined review
process that will make it easier to raise capital across ASEAN
countries," Lee Boon Ngiap, assistant managing director of
capital markets at MAS said in the statement. bit.ly/1EbCYw2
Both the home and host authorities would have to complete
the review process at the same time, within three to four months
from the date of submission, and the prospectus for an offering
should comply with ASEAN disclosure standards, it said.
ASEAN is notorious for its slow progress on joint
initiatives, with critics calling for decision-making and
institutional powers to be strengthened in order for the group
of 10 members to better tap its potential.
Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are the first three
jurisdictions to sign the agreement. Securities regulators
elsewhere in ASEAN will participate when they are ready, the
statement said.
In an interview with Reuters last month, SGX CEO Magnus
Bocker had said he was looking to emulate the much-heralded
Stock Connect link between Hong Kong and Shanghai by formally
linking together Southeast Asian bourses, a move expected to
provide an impetus to Singapore's beleaguered securities market.
