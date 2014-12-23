MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Dec 24 (Reuters) -
Here is a list of when some Asia-Pacific stock exchanges will be closed for the Christmas holidays.
The stock exchanges of countries that are not included in this list are open every day this week.
Australia: Dec. 25-26
Hong Kong: Market closes at midday Dec 24, and is shut Dec. 25-26
India: Dec. 25
Indonesia: Dec. 25-26
Malaysia: Dec. 25
New Zealand: Dec. 25-26
Philippines: Dec. 24-26
Singapore: Dec 25
South Korea: Dec. 25
(Compiled by Richard Borsuk)
