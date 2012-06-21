SINGAPORE, June 21 Ample supply continued to depress sweet crude in the Asia-Pacific on Thursday, with Vietnam selling Te Giac Trang crude at the lowest premium in six months. * TENDERS - Vietnam's PV Oil sold a 300,000-barrel cargo of TGT crude to Shell and another of the same size to Vitol at premiums of about $5 a barrel to dated Brent, traders said. That marks the lowest premium since TGT was sold on a dated Brent basis for February. - Russia's Surgutneftgaz issued a monthly tender offering five 730,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO crude to load on Aug 9-13, 12-16, 18-22, 23-27 and 25-29. The tender will close on June 25. - BPCL has bought one Qua Iboe cargo and one Agbami cargo for loading in late July or early August from Shell via a tender, traders said. - Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp has yet to award its sweet crude tender for August loading cargoes. - India's HPCL is seeking sweet crude for August loading. Grade offers are due on June 22 while prices are to be submitted on June 25. Offers will remain valid until June 26. * MARKET NEWS - Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of Gunvor, says now is the right time to buy downstream assets, as he eyes transforming his fast-growing Russian trading house into a vertically integrated energy business. - Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, will speed its hunt for oil and natural-gas liquids as it looks to diversify its production away from low-value natural gas, the company said. CRUDE Price Prev Change AUG Brent 91.52 95.18 -3.66 AUG Brent/Dubai EFS DUB-EFS-1M 1.54 2.03 -0.49 PRODUCT CRACKS Price Prev Change JULY fuel oil crack -0.81 -1.91 1.10 JULY gasoil crack 17.12 16.83 0.29 AUG naphtha crack -11.83 -12.90 1.08 COMPLEX REFINERY MARGINS Today 8.35 Last 5 days 5.77 Last 365 days 7.42 (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)