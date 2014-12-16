(Corrects to say traders say RBI has been intervening, RBI has
not confirmed any intervention)
* Asian central banks ramp up intervention amid EM sell-off
* Selldown rekindles painful memories of Asian financial
crisis
* Analysts say this not a repeat of 97/98 but warn of more
losses
By Nicholas Owen and Nachum Kaplan
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE Dec 16 Asian central banks
have ramped up their intervention in currency markets to stem
the sell-off roiling emerging markets, testing the notion that
the region is better placed to handle a market rout than during
its 1997-1998 financial crisis.
This battle between central banks and investors selling
emerging market assets will likely intensify as analysts warn
the region's currencies are set to slide further, pushed lower
by falling commodity prices and the prospect of a U.S. rate
hike.
"Lower oil prices, weaker commodity currencies, lower
material and oil service costs and increased efficiency are all
reinforcing to the downside," wrote Goldman Sachs in a report.
Bank Indonesia confirmed it sold dollars on Tuesday, with
traders saying the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Negara
Malaysia have been doing so as well in recent weeks.
That comes as investors have dumped emerging market assets
globally on tumbling oil prices and low growth prospects, with
the Russian central bank's sharp hike in interest rates on
Tuesday spooking markets further.
The Indonesian rupiah hit its lowest level since 1998 for
the second day running and the Indian rupee dropped to a 13
month low on Tuesday.
Bank Indonesia said it intervened in the currency markets to
reduce volatility rather than defend the currency while the
Indonesian finance minister also said it would buy back
government bonds in the secondary market if necessary to stem
capital outflows.
The Reserve Bank of India has also sold dollars to ease the
severity of the rupee's fall, according to traders.
"It is still not an alarming situation but we have to see
how far the rupee drifts from current levels," a Indian central
bank official told Reuters, adding they would only intervene
"strongly" if there were large outflows.
Bank Negara Malaysia declined to confirm intervention when
asked by Reuters, while Bank of Thailand bank said there "was no
need to act" and no abnormal outflows despite Thai stocks
slumping to their lowest levels since June 2.
MORE FALLS AHEAD
Analysts think further falls in currencies are likely when
the expected rise in U.S. interest rate materialises.
"The weakness of Asian currencies comes at a time when the
Fed hasn't even increased interest rates yet," said Khoon Goh, a
currency strategist at ANZ bank in Singapore.
The Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting this week,
concluding Wednesday, and any signal that rates could rise soon
could spark further emerging market selling.
However despite the risks, analysts point to big differences
between Asia now and in 1997/98.
Most emerging Asian currencies now float freely whereas they
used to have pegged exchange rates.
Central banks also have deeper foreign reserve and swap
lines with other central banks that give them access to more
dollars.
"Part of the reason we saw a crisis in 1997 was that back
then currencies were overvalued and a lot of the countries were
running large current-account deficits," said ANZ's Goh.
"This time around the currencies are not overvalued."
Only Indonesia and India are running current account
deficits while external debt is lower too.
Within Southeast Asia today, Thailand is the most exposed
with foreign liabilities equal to 39 percent of GDP, still well
below the 60 percent seen in 1996.
However there are risks beyond headline numbers. Indonesia's
external debt is a modest 34.7 percent of GDP yet its shallow
capital markets mean that it borrows about 38 percent of its
local debt from foreigners, according to the finance ministry,
highlighting the risk from a sovereign perspective.
(Reporting By Nicholas Owen and Nachum Kaplan; Additional
reporting by Suvashree Choudhury in Mumbai and; Yantoultra Ngui
in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)