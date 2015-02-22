(Repeats story from late last week)
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE Feb 19 As fears of a global currency
war grow, all eyes in Asia are on whether China will devalue its
currency to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
The urgency with which Asian central banks are cutting
interest rates is an indication of not just the deflationary
forces they are seeing but also recognition that if China
weakens the yuan, their policy options will be severely limited.
Indonesia was the latest to surprise investors on Tuesday
with a rate cut, joining Singapore, India and China, all of whom
have unexpectedly eased policy this year to spur growth.
Bank Indonesia's rate cut was in some ways a reminder of how
critical China's yuan is to the region's policy making.
Indonesia has a weakening currency and inflation that is
falling but still elevated. Yet Tuesday's move hinted at an
urgency to act before two major risks play out: a spike in U.S.
bond yields or a sharp weakening of the yuan.
Both scenarios could cause steep falls in the Asian
currencies and a flight of foreign capital.
While the jury is out on when and how fast the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates, the odds of China weakening the yuan
are growing, albeit from very low levels.
"It's no longer inconceivable that China will go for a
weaker currency," said Frederic Neumann, HSBC's co-head of Asian
economics research based in Hong Kong.
Deflationary pressures in China are stoking expectations
that it could follow Japan and other European nations by easing
policy to put a floor under domestic prices, he said. Such moves
have triggered major weakening in the yen, euro and other
currencies.
"China could throw a spanner in the works for central banks
looking to ease policy. They may have to stem currency weakness
by keeping rates higher than otherwise would be, and that should
be a major dampener on growth because these economies are highly
dependent on credit to drive consumption," Neumann said.
YUAN AS ANCHOR
China justifiably can weaken the yuan, which has
appreciated considerably in trade-weighted terms in the past
year.
Consumer inflation in the world's second-largest economy is
at a 5-year low, while factory deflation is deepening. Because
Beijing is trying to restrain local debt, it has been loath to
cut rates aggressively or increase government spending.
A weaker yuan would help prop up export earnings, boosting
growth and creating jobs in an economy that grew at its slowest
pace in 24 years in 2014.
Yet, there are equally compelling reasons for China to keep
the yuan stable. Capital outflows can be destabilising, cause
property prices to collapse further and trigger a vicious cycle
of bad debts and defaults in its vast shadow banking sector.
While China's central bank has allowed the yuan to gradually
decline and even shifted its daily mid-point guidance for the
currency to that effect, the yuan's losses have been modest.
It has fallen 2.3 percent against the dollar since November,
less than most other Asian currencies. The Indonesian rupiah
has dropped nearly 6 percent in that period.
Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch said a yuan devaluation is
still just a tail-risk, meaning it has very low odds. But they
estimated market pricing showed a 30 percent probability of a 10
percent devaluation of the yuan in 2015.
The sizeable depreciation premium in onshore yuan and
offshore yuan forwards suggested the yuan "is viewed as facing
clear and present risk of competitive devaluation," their
strategist Claudio Piron wrote in a note to clients.
With most Asian countries either selling their exports to
China or competing with the Chinese for a share of declining
global demand, the race to have competitive currencies could
become intense.
Piron estimates the Philippine peso, the Thai baht
, the Singapore dollar and the rupiah are most at
risk because of their being overvalued in trade-weighted terms
relative to history, while the Taiwan dollar and Indian
rupee are less so.
Still, analysts reckon things would get ugly only if China
makes some kind of dramatic move, such as shifting its mid-point
sharply weaker or moving away from shadowing the dollar to
tracking a more broad basket of currencies.
That could spark currency volatility and weakness, massive
capital outflows and force them to raise rates.
"China's currency has become an anchor for the region and we
just hope the Chinese will not throw the anchor overboard and
cut everyone loose," said Neumann.
"We'd be exposed in the currency storm that follows and that
could be quite a bumpy ride."
(Editing by Kim Coghill)