Nov 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Monday as hopes grew that new governments in Italy and Greece will help prevent the euro zone debt crisis from spreading.

Prices edged higher in a broad improvement in risk appetite which also encouraged the Republic of Indonesia to launch its long-awaited sukuk and drew Chinese internet company Tencent Holding potentially to a maiden offshore bond deal.

That informal yield indication on the dollar-denominated, 7-year Islamic bond was attractive relative to the existing cruve and boosted prices of debt with similar maturities.

"We think the bond is cheap. I won't be surprised if it gets tighter and the bonds trade better," said a trader with a European bank referring to the indicated spread guidance.

The existing Indonesian dollar bonds due in 2019 are trading at 149/151 cents on the dollar and the 2021s are trading at 107.25/107.75, higher by a point after Jakarta indicated a yield of 4.25% for the 2018 sukuk.

The outstanding conventional 2018s are trading at 3.68% which was still a 57bp premium to the sukuk, compared with the 50bp additional yield that traders estimate it should give over conventional debt.

In the broad market, spreads on the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 189bp/192bp compared with Friday's 201bp.

Newly sold bonds from Korea Finance Corporation are quoted at 260bp over US Treasuries, compared with Friday's 266bp, which was just off the reoffer of 265bp.

KDB's new 5.5-year bonds are trading at 300bp/310bp over US Treasuries.

The optimism was felt in other asset classes too with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan shares rising as much as 2%.

Still analysts are cautious as European Commissioner Mario Monti is set to form a new Italian government to restore market confidence in an economy whose debt burden is too big for the euro bloc to bail out.

"Europe is far from fixed and it is lurching from one crisis to another week after week. One wonders how long this will continue and if it will fall off a cliff," said Nomura credit analyst Pradeep Mohinani.

"We would recommend lightening up on Chinese property after the rebound we had there and it may be worth selling some Korean bonds - supply is going to be a big thing and the sector is more vulnerable than the rest of the region if Europe and China slow down sharply."

In the high yield segment prices were up half to a point as investors piled on to bargains following the recent sell-off.

Chinese property names are buoyed by hopes Beijing may relax monetary policy to support economic growth after a sharp export slowdown.

In a sign that some selective easing is already happening, Chinese banks wrote CNY587bn (USD92.5bn) of new loans in October, much more than expected and a sharp jump from September.

Country Garden 2018 bonds are trading 0.5 point higher at 86 cents on the dollar.

Bonds from commodities firm Noble Group were underperformers after the recent plunge following the surprise resignation of Ricardo Leiman as CEO and the company's first quarterly loss in more than a decade.

Its perpetuals are still quoted at a very wide 75/78 after they slid over 15 points last week. Its bonds due 2020 are at 85/89, still lower than last week's level of 94/96.

The bonds remain under pressure despite media reports Noble was in discussions to hire former Goldman Sachs banker Yusuf Alireza as its next chief executive. Its stock rose 2.5% on the report after tumbling over 25% last week.

Singapore commodities firm Olam International is also under scrutiny after the loss at rival Noble Group. The company's 2020 bonds are trading a bit weaker at 88/90, down from last week's 92/93 following what a trader called "sectoral headwinds". Olam is due to post first quarter results later in the day.

