Nov 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned cautious on
Tuesday amid rising doubts about the ability of the debt
stricken European nations to fund themselves as Italian yields
rose to euro era highs and Spain debt prices tumbled.
Despite receiving a strong response, Indonesia's newly sold
sukuk was under pressure from the generous yield offered by
state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (PLN) 10-year bond issue
launched on Tuesday.
That offering hurt existing sovereign dollar bonds from
Jakarta whose yields also rose.
The existing Indonesian dollar bonds due in 2021 are trading
at 106.5/107, down from yesterday's 107.25/107.75.
"PLNs are cheap compared with the Indonesian curve. We need
to see what the pricing comes in at, but at 180bp above, it is
cheap. Typically these deals are 100bp/130bp over. This one
could price around 150bp," said a Singapore-based trader with a
European bank referring to the pick up over sovereign yields.
The newly sold Indonesian sukuk due in 2018 was traded as
high as 100.50 before easing to a low of 99.85. The sukuk was
sold at par for a profit rate of 4%, down from the initial
indication of 4.25% as the USD1bn offering received orders of
USD6.5bn.
But traders expect stronger investors from MENA to lft the
price when their markets open later in the day.
The PLN 10-year deal at 5.875% was considered cheap relative
to Indonesian oil and gas company Pertamina's bonds due 2021.
These bonds are now trading at 101.75-102.75, down from 103 for
a bid yield of 5%. The bonds could ease further as some traders
estimate the gap between the two bond yields hould
be 50bp.
The overalal softness in the Indonesian sector also brought
down sovereign bonds from regional rivals Philippines. The
longer bonds are lower by a quarter point. The 2034s are at
119.625-120.125 and the 2021s are at 102-102.25.
The investment grade sector was wider 3bp-5bp. The Asia
ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at
201bp/204bp compared with the overnight 191.25bp.
Newly sold bonds from Korea Finance Corporation are quoted
at 270bp/265bp, wider than yesterday's 260bp. KDB's new 2017
bonds are trading at 312bp/308bp over US Treasuries and Bank of
China's 2016 bonds are at 283bp/278bp.
Noble Group's perpetual bonds are steady at their lows as
the company scrambles to find a replacement CEO and as rating
agencies descend on the commodities firm with downgrade
warnings.
Fitch has revised its outlook on the BBB- rating to stable
from positive, Standard & Poor's has placed its BBB- rating on
negative watch and Moody's has changed the outlook on its Baa3
rating to negative from stable.
The perpetuals are steady at 74/78 and analysts say the
prices have not factored in a downgrade yet.
"We may see some forced sellers of the bonds (from those who
could only invest in IG bonds) should its credit rating be
downgraded to HY by any of the rating agencies. For now, we
assign a slightly higher likelihood that a rating downgrade
would happen over the next 6 months," said Nomura analyst Annisa
Lee.
Singapore commodities firm Olam International's bonds
recovered after weakening overnight in sympathy with the
sell-off in Noble.
Investors were worried about its financials following its
rival's first quarterly loss in over a decade. Olam's 2020 are
trading at 91/92, up from yesterday's 88/90 after the company
posted better than expected earnings.
"The unprecedented volatility seen in the cotton markets in
the last cropping season seems to have now stabilized as we
enter the new cropping season," Olam said in a statement.Cotton
prices had quadrupled in six months before falling by more than
half this year, hurting established commodities firms such as
Glencore International and Noble Group.
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com