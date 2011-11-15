Nov 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets turned cautious on Tuesday amid rising doubts about the ability of the debt stricken European nations to fund themselves as Italian yields rose to euro era highs and Spain debt prices tumbled.

Despite receiving a strong response, Indonesia's newly sold sukuk was under pressure from the generous yield offered by state-owned Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (PLN) 10-year bond issue launched on Tuesday.

That offering hurt existing sovereign dollar bonds from Jakarta whose yields also rose.

The existing Indonesian dollar bonds due in 2021 are trading at 106.5/107, down from yesterday's 107.25/107.75.

"PLNs are cheap compared with the Indonesian curve. We need to see what the pricing comes in at, but at 180bp above, it is cheap. Typically these deals are 100bp/130bp over. This one could price around 150bp," said a Singapore-based trader with a European bank referring to the pick up over sovereign yields.

The newly sold Indonesian sukuk due in 2018 was traded as high as 100.50 before easing to a low of 99.85. The sukuk was sold at par for a profit rate of 4%, down from the initial indication of 4.25% as the USD1bn offering received orders of USD6.5bn.

But traders expect stronger investors from MENA to lft the price when their markets open later in the day.

The PLN 10-year deal at 5.875% was considered cheap relative to Indonesian oil and gas company Pertamina's bonds due 2021. These bonds are now trading at 101.75-102.75, down from 103 for a bid yield of 5%. The bonds could ease further as some traders estimate the gap between the two bond yields hould be 50bp.

The overalal softness in the Indonesian sector also brought down sovereign bonds from regional rivals Philippines. The longer bonds are lower by a quarter point. The 2034s are at 119.625-120.125 and the 2021s are at 102-102.25.

The investment grade sector was wider 3bp-5bp. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 201bp/204bp compared with the overnight 191.25bp.

Newly sold bonds from Korea Finance Corporation are quoted at 270bp/265bp, wider than yesterday's 260bp. KDB's new 2017 bonds are trading at 312bp/308bp over US Treasuries and Bank of China's 2016 bonds are at 283bp/278bp.

Noble Group's perpetual bonds are steady at their lows as the company scrambles to find a replacement CEO and as rating agencies descend on the commodities firm with downgrade warnings.

Fitch has revised its outlook on the BBB- rating to stable from positive, Standard & Poor's has placed its BBB- rating on negative watch and Moody's has changed the outlook on its Baa3 rating to negative from stable.

The perpetuals are steady at 74/78 and analysts say the prices have not factored in a downgrade yet.

"We may see some forced sellers of the bonds (from those who could only invest in IG bonds) should its credit rating be downgraded to HY by any of the rating agencies. For now, we assign a slightly higher likelihood that a rating downgrade would happen over the next 6 months," said Nomura analyst Annisa Lee.

Singapore commodities firm Olam International's bonds recovered after weakening overnight in sympathy with the sell-off in Noble.

Investors were worried about its financials following its rival's first quarterly loss in over a decade. Olam's 2020 are trading at 91/92, up from yesterday's 88/90 after the company posted better than expected earnings.

"The unprecedented volatility seen in the cotton markets in the last cropping season seems to have now stabilized as we enter the new cropping season," Olam said in a statement.Cotton prices had quadrupled in six months before falling by more than half this year, hurting established commodities firms such as Glencore International and Noble Group.

