Nov 16 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on concerns that the contagion in Europe could spread to other member countries.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 205bp/207bp, compared with overnight levels of 203bp/208p in European sessions and 203bp in Asia at previous close.

China was 2bp wider on the morning at 146bp mid, Hutchison was also 2bp wider at 165bp, Thailand was 1bp wider at 196bp, Korea was 1bp wider at 155bp, Malaysia was 1bp wider at 148bp, Philippines was 1bp wider at 197bp and Indonesia was 2bp wider at 250bp.

"The market is softer and France has become the focal point now," said a Singapore-based trader at a European bank.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.

"Spreads are weak as the sentiment is risk off. There is selling in cash bonds because of the supply but the focus today is on macro," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

The markets will look for some respite in Europe later today, with Italy due to unveil a technocrat-led cabinet and a new Greek coalition expected to win a confidence vote, amid Europe's battles to prevent its debt woes from dragging down the world economy.

The newly sold PLN bonds were trading at 97.25 compared with the pricing level of 99.054 while the Indonesian sovereign bonds were at 99.

Sino-Forest's bonds eased after jumping on the company's statement that an independent committee found no evidence of fraud at the Chinese timber firm following allegations from short-seller Muddy Waters it had exaggerated its assets.

But the committee also said it had been unable to verify the company owned all of its forests. Traders still found gaps in the company's statement, causing Sino Forest's 2014's to dip to a low 60-65s while the 2017s were around low 50s.

Noble Group's 2015s were at low 90s. The company's rating is under threat of a downgrade amid worries the commodities firm may lose its investment grade status.

