There was an underlying tone of caution in the Asian credit markets in the morning session as tensions between the core eurozone member states increased and as Italian bond yields rose again to critical levels. Eyes are on the Dow, which ticked back into the sub 12000 level yesterday despite stronger economic data from the US released on Tuesday.

"Markets have a sense of fatigue about them at the moment and the fear is this could turn to despair if the eurozone fails to move closer to drawing a line under the crisis. In the Asia cash markets, poor performance by recent new issues is dragging down sentiment and institutional investors are better sellers," said a regional syndicate desker.

The iTraxx Series 16 IG index is bid at 209bp or 3bp wider this morning, while the SovX is 1bp tighter at 194bp bid, although in illiquid trading conditions, with little enthusiasm to participate.

The recent Indonesia sukuk is a quarter down from reoffer at 99.75 bid, with institutional investors heard to be better sellers. But the recent PLN trade is catching the private bank bid and was last up at 99.4 from a 99.054 reoffer. Elsewhere in recent new issues the KNOC 2021s are 7bp wider in Asia this morning, at Treasuries plus 267bp bid, versus a plus 265bp reoffer.

China property is between a quarter to a half weaker albeit in the context of latent bargain hunting. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are unchanged at 85.25 bid, for the morning?s best performance in the sector. The Agile 2017s are 0.75 weaker at 82.25 bid.

Single name liquid Asia CDS is between 4bp to 1bp better, with China putting on the best show at 148bp bid for a 4bp tightening. Indonesia is 1bp better at 217bp bid, with the Philippines, Vietnam, Korea and Malaysia all 2bp better at 198bp, 158bp, 408bp and 143bp bid respectively.

