SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (IFR) - Caution returned to Asian credit markets in the morning session on the back of a second day of declines in US equities which saw the S&P 500 breach a key techincal level and the Dow printing again below the psychologically important 12,000 mark.

There are nerves ahead of the third Friday options expiry on US equities, with some of the view that stocks will be dumped to get key put strike levels hit.

Still, the performance of yesterday's five-year Reg S trade from Doosan Infracore has performed well, adding to a sense that Asian G3 remains reasonably well insulated from eurozone headline risk.

Investment grade is unchanged to 5bp wider, with the iTraxx IG index 3bp wider at 213bp bid.Other recent new dollar issues have held up reasonably, with the new Indonesia sukuk unchanged at par bid, and the PLN 2021s up at 100.25 bid versus a 100.05 reoffer.

The New KNOC 2021s are unchanged at Treasuries plus 265bp, while the Kexim 2021s are 10bp at plus 260bp, for the morning's worst IG performance.

Elsewhere in IG in CNOOC 2021s are unchanged at Treasuries plus 190bp. Meanwhile there was a sharp selloff in the Philippines 2026s on the back of switching activity into the new Indonesia 2018s.

The bonds shed a cash point to 109, having hit an all time high yesterday of 110.125 bid as investors sought to book a duration halvening into the Indon sukuk paper for a 58% drop in yield. The new Indonesia yields 4%, versus the Phillie 4.58% bid level.

China property names are becoming proggressively more illiquid and now trade on 3-5 point bid/offer spreads. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are 85/89 or 1.5 weaker, and the AAgile 2017s are 82.75/85.75 and the Yanlord 2018s at76.5/78.5.

The latter have gained 2 points on the news of an equity capital injection into the company by Singapore tycoon Peter Lim.

In the China bank space, the Bank of China 2020s are 4bp wider at Treasuries plus 282bp bid and the recent ICBC Dim Sum unchanged at 102.5.

Single name liquid CDS is between 2bp-3bp wider, with very little reported in terms o two way flow.

