SINGAPORE, Dec. 5 - Asian credits are trading firm but keeping a watchful eye on a meeting of European leaders later this week and supplies in the remaining weeks of the year.

Sovereign CDS which outperformed the Asia-Pacific iTraxx SovX index last week, are lagging the benchmark this week as positions are being reversed.

Doubts about the failure of Greek restructuring to trigger its CDS had reduced demand for individual sovereign CDS in the region last week.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 195bp/197bp, compared with Friday's 203bp. The Asia-Pacific Sovx benchmark is at 158bp/160bp.

Volumes were concentrated around newly sold bonds with the new Hyundai Motor 2017 at a spread of 305bp, steady from late Friday but 2bp-3bp off the day's low.

Last week, South Korea's top automaker raised USD500m via 5.5-year dollar bonds sold at a spread of 315bp over US Treasuries.

Bonds from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's most valuable lender, due in 2021 are trading at 290bp over, about 3bp tighter than Friday. The lender raised USD750m from a 10-year, dollar bond last week after pricing it at 310bp above US Treasuries.

South Korean Doosan Infracore bonds due 2016 are steady at 335bp above. In November, the bonds priced at 365bp over.

"It will not be a boring week," said a Hong Kong-based trader with a European bank referring to the European leaders meeting and the ECB rate decision later in the week."You will get a lot of headlines around those meetings. Anyone who is short ie. has bought protection is looking to unwind that."

Spreads are 3bp-7bp tighter in the liquid CDS segment. Indonesia is quoted at 203bp/215bp, the Philippines is at 179bp/187bp, South Korea traded at 141bp/145bp and China at 129bp/133bp, Markit data showed.

In the high yield segment prices are around half a point higher although activity is muted. The benchmark 2018 is at 84/86 cents on the dollar.

Traders said cash spreads in the investment grade sector could potentially tighten by 50bp-100bp given the right kind of headlines from Europe as real money investors were sitting on cash with fast money accounts mostly having shut books for the year.

This would open up the new issue window for borrowers waiting in the wings. Hong Kong listed Tencent Holdings, China's biggest internet company by revenue, plans to sell 5-year dollar bonds in a benchmark sized offering to price later today. A guidance of 375bp-387.5bp over comparable US Treasury notes has been indicated.

"We think market participants have turned a little less bearish, which may provide some near-term relief, especially when street positions are light and clients' cash levels are high, "said Clifford Lau, a portfolio manager for Pramerica Fixed Income, based in Singapore, who helps manage over USD2bn in investments in Asian fixed-income.

"I think the Asian credit market is now pricing in more than it deserves for weakening regional economic fundamental, higher cost of funding and, probably, the deteriorating rating cycle, as well."

