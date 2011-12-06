HONG KONG, Dec. 6 (IFR) - A wave of downgrade warnings from Standard & Poor's on European sovereign ratings put Asian investors on the defensive, but spread widening was limited as investors awaited the outcome of the euro zone debt crisis summit on Friday.

High yield bonds were bid slightly higher on position taking by hedge funds ahead of the European meet. Bonds in that sector were between quarter and half a point higher.

Tencent Holdings newly sold 2016 bonds weakened after the USD600m offering was subscribed just over two times and after it was priced at the tight end of the guidance.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 197bp, couple of basis points wider. The new Tencent bonds were trading at around 395/385bp over US Treasuries, compared to the pricing level of 375bp above. In early deals it was dealt as tight as 385bp over.

Equity markets are showing weakness across the board. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.47% and Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1%, while S&P 500 futures eased 0.4%.

"It feels a bit sluggish but there is no panic. The negative watch builds up anticipation for Friday's meeting and so people are taking a bit off the table," said a Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank.

"Overall the European situation has developed in a constructive manner, so a negative watch doesn't mean you can short into the news," he said referring to the overnight agreement between France and Germany on a master plan for imposing budget discipline across the euro zone.

Standard & Poor's has warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit on Friday.

The ratings agency's threat to downgrade 15 countries all the way up to AAA-rated Germany and France came hard on the heels of a Franco-German initiative, to be discussed on Friday, to enforce budget discipline across the 17-member zone through EU treaty changes.

"Asian investors are already nervous about European sovereign markets, however, and some might chose to sell their remaining holdings of European AAA rated bonds on this news," said Guy Stear, credit strategist with Societe Generale.

"The bigger issue is how downgrades would affect the EFSF. However, it might prove unnecessary to have a AAA rating for the EFSF if Germany itself no longer had a AAA rating."

Other recently issued bonds also saw some selling as investors lightened positions ahead of the meeting. Hyundai Motor bonds due 2017 traded at a spread of 309bp/308bp off Monday's 305bp. Last week, South Korea's top automaker raised USD500m via 5.5-year dollar bonds sold at a spread of 315bp over US Treasuries.

Bonds from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's most valuable lender, due in 2021 are trading at around 290bp over, after tightening to 287bp/286bp in late Asian trade on Monday. The lender raised USD750m from a 10-year, dollar bond last week after pricing it at 310bp above US Treasuries.

"That is a long term story so we have a natural bid for those bonds. We are also getting reports of further easing in China with an expected RRR cut in January," said the Singapore-based trader.

Spreads are 2bp-3bp wider in the liquid CDS segment. Indonesia is quoted at 205bp/215bp, the Philippines is at 182bp/188bp, South Korea traded at 142bp/146bp and China at 131bp/134bp, Markit data showed.

In the high yield segment prices are up to half a point higher. The benchmark Country Garden 2018 is at 85/86.5 cents on the dollar. The Longfor 2016 are at 92.

Sovereign paper is showing some resilience with the Indonesia sovereign bonds due 2021 bid at 107/107.5 and the 2018s are at 116/118.

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com