SINGAPORE, Dec. 7 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads narrowed on Wednesday as the market expected positive news from the EU summit later this week but caution prevailed ahead of the crucial event.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index were at 189bp/194bp, compared with overnight levels 197bp in Asia. Newly sold bonds from Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings are trading at 393bp/387bp over US Treasuries, after pricing at 375bp above while Hyundai Motor was about 2bp wider at 315bp.

"Any news that is slightly better than anticipated will be positive for the market, which, combined with seasonality, is strong going into December and that is a positive. There is a feeling that the outcome of the EU meeting will be good and they will try to hold the market together," said Vijay Chander, head of credit strategy at Standard Chartered Bank.

"It is also gratifying to see that we have had USD4-5bn of new issues and the bulk of these are trading firm."

China's CDS was at 126.5bp, Philippines at 175/185bp and Indonesia at 200/210bp.

"The market is in a more constructive mode, we are seeing some consolidation but liquidity is starting to dry up as year-end approaches," said a Singapore-based credit rader.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com