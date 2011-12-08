HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened marginally on Thursday but the tone stayed firm amid low volumes with some profit taking setting in, following the past few sessions of firm trade, as the crucial EU meeting draws close.

"Volumes are low today and there is some profit taking from past few sessions' gains. Credit markets are firmer than what the equity and currency markets would make you believe," said a Hong-Kong based credit trader.

With the European Central Bank's final monetary policy meeting of the year later today, and the EU summit on Friday, traders are preferring to stay on the sidelines, keeping volumes light.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was traded at 193bp, compared with overnight levels 189bp in Asia. Newly sold bonds from Hana Bank are quoted at 344bp/343bp over US Treasuries after pricing overnight at 345bp above.

Korea's Kospi index was down 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei average is down 1% and Australia's S&P/ASX200 index is off 0.4%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down nearly 1%.

"Its quiet on the client side, there is squaring off of positions and shorts were taken up yesterday. High yield is flat and there is also not much happening as we are already in December," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

China's CDS was at 127bp/131bp, Korea at 139bp/143bp and Indonesia was at 206bp/211bp.

