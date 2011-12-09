HONG KONG, Dec 9 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on Friday, signalling dwindling confidence of a positive outcome from the EU summit.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 200bp/204bp, gapping out almost 10bp from overnight levels 193bp in Asia.

Newly sold bonds were also dragged wider by the broader market. Hana Bank were last seen at around 353bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 345bp above, while Tencent Holdings were at 405bp/400bp above, compared with 375bp reoffer.

"The market is very quiet, and is on the back foot, and no one believes that there would be any constructive outcome from the eurozone meeting," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

The European Union failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty ahead of a summit on Friday, meaning any deal will now likely involve the 17 euro zone countries plus any others that want to join, three EU diplomats told Reuters.

An agreement for the 27 countries fell through after British Prime Minister David Cameron demanded concessions that Germany and France were not willing to give, one of the officials said.

Concerns are further compounded by China's annual inflation rate which tumbled in November to 4.2%, the lowest level in more than a year, fuelling expectations of further monetary policy easing to combat deteriorating domestic and international economic conditions.

The rate is now close to the government's official target of 4% and has dropped rapidly since hitting a three-year high of 6.5% in July.

"The market is focussed on the euro zone, and the China data was overlooked by the market today," said a Hong Kong-based credit trader.

China's CDS was at 134bp/139bp, Korea at 152bp/1458bp and Indonesia was at 216bp/220bp.

Regional equity markets were also weaker with the Kospi index down 1.7%, Nikkei average down 1.4% and the S&P/ASX200 index off nearly 2%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down over 2.23%.

