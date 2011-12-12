HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - Asian credits are firmer this morning after European leaders agreed on tougher budget discipline for member states although uncertainty prevailed about more decisive action for stemming the region's two-year debt crisis.

Markets also remain wary after sources said the European Central Bank would keep purchases of euro zone government bonds capped for now and take no extra firefighting action.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 195bp/199bp, compared with Friday's 205bp. Hana Bank bonds due 2017 are trading at 352bp/348bp above US Treasuries and Tencent Holdings 2016 are at a wide 420bp/405bp.

Hana Bank, part of South Korea's No 4 financial services group in terms of assets, and Tencent Holdings, China's biggest internet company in terms of revenue, sold bonds last week in issues that priced at the tight ends of guidance.

On Friday, Tencent bonds were trading at around 405/400bp over US Treasuries, compared to the pricing level of 375bp above. Hana bonds were seen at around 353bp over US Treasuries on Friday after pricing at 345bp above.

Korea Finance Corp bonds due 2021 are trading at 263bp/257bp, compared with their pricing levels of 265bp a month ago. They were quoted at around 268bp on Friday. Doosan Infracore bonds due 2016 are trading at 345bp/335bp over US Treasuries, from Friday's 348bp.

"The market feels better, we opened tighter this morning but liquidity has disappeared, which is not surprising as we step into mid-December," said a Hong Kong based trader at a European bank.

"Fundamentally the US looks good, but European headlines are still in play and this uncertainty will probably loom as we enter 2012," he said.

On Friday, US data showed an index of consumer sentiment rose to its highest in six months in early December and the trade deficit narrowed in October in the latest signs that the world's largest economy's health is slowly improving.

Equity markets are also firm - MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.98% and Japan's Nikkei share average is 1.6% higher. S&P Futures are slightly lower, down 0.16%.

Benchmark credits in the property sector are broadly higher as hopes are building China will pursue an easier monetary policies after data at the weekend showed growth in both exports and imports slowed in November.

Country Garden bonds due 2018 traded at 87/88 cents on the dollar from Friday's 85.5/87.5. Agile Property bonds due 2017 are steady at 81.5/83.5 and Longfor Properties due 2016 are up a quarter point at 91.5/93.5 from 91.25/93.25.

Still analysts are not convinced about the sector after slow pre-sale numbers for November.

"We expect a further worsening into December and January, due to tighter bank credits and the slow season during the Chinese New Year," said Agnes Wong, credit analyst with Nomura International.

"All in all, we reiterate our negative stance on the high-yield property market from a fundamental perspective and that suggest investors be selective on credits, which provide a better buffer for the downside."

Meanwhile technical factors have shown signs of improvement although the focus remains on investors' reaction to the evolving European debt crisis.

Fund-flow data for week to December 7 showed some positive reversals. Emerging market bond funds showed net inflows of USD218m, compared with the previous week's outflows of more than three times that amount, data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed.

Asia ex-Japan bond funds showed inflows of USD102m, compared with outflows of USD78m. Hard-currency bond funds had inflows of USD134m, as opposed to the previous week's outflows of USD426m.

Local-currency bond fund showed inflows of USD84m, as opposed to outflows of USD256m.

High yield bond funds saw a massive USD2.058bn in inflows, which more than compensated for the previous week's USD1,624m outflows.

Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com