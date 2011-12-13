HONG KONG, Dec 13 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened Tuesday morning on worries of widespread sovereign downgrades in Europe. Volumes were thin, however, and bid-ask spreads wide as investors monitored the next move by Eurozone leaders to resolve the crisis.

Indian banking credits underperformed the broader market as a stream of downbeat indicators continued to flow from Asia's third biggest economy.

Sino-Forest bonds took another dive as the plantation company delayed reporting its financial results again, putting it in breach of debt covenants and raising the prospect of insolvency proceedings.

Investment grade spreads are 4bp-5bp wider, benchmark sovereign bonds are down a quarter of a point and high-yield bonds are off by up to half a point..

"Volatility is picking up, not volumes. It is tough to pin anyone down and trade at any of these prices," said a Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank, referring to the widening difference between bid and ask quotes.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 205bp/209bp, compared with Monday's 198bp. Hana Bank bonds due 2017 are at 356bp/351bp versus 352bp/348bp and Tencent Holdings 2016 moved out to 415bp/410bp. The two bonds were priced last week at 345bp and 375bp respectively.

Korea Finance Corp bonds due 2021 are quoted at 265bp/255bp, wider than Monday's 263bp/257bp but still inside the pricing levels of 265bp a month ago.

Equity markets have also sold off on worries about European sovereign downgrades - MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan is off 1.2% and Japan's Nikkei share average is 0.9% lower. However, S&P Futures are up 0.2%.

Moody's Investors Service said it intended to review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new measures" to resolve the crisis at their summit on Friday.

Fitch Ratings said the summit failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis, thus increasing short-term pressure on Eurozone sovereign ratings.

Standard & Poor's, which warned last week of a possible downgrade of 15 euro zone countries shortly after the summit, still has to announce its decision.

Indian banking sector spreads are sharply wider after data showed the country's industrial output fell in October for the first time in more than two years. The data point is the latest to stoke worries of a hard landing as the rupee currency dropped to a record low and stocks were hammered.

Bonds from ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, due 2020 were 10bp wider at 490bp/460bp. Its 5-year CDS is 15bp wider at 465bp/495bp.

Sino-Forest bonds tumbled after its board decided to delay the third-quarter financial results until matters such as the nature and scope of its relationship with intermediaries and suppliers involved in its land dealings, are resolved.

Its bonds due 2014 and 2017 are quoted at 21/25 cents on the dollar compared with the 30/40 range they wer etrading at last week.

"Some people are short and they are realising profits by covering their positions, otherwise I don't know why anyone would want to go long risk on this bond," said the Singapore-based trader.

Long-dated sovereign bonds from Indonesia and Philippines are down by a quarter of a point as the two Southeast Asian sovereigns prepare bond issues. The Republic of Indonesia, which held meetings in London, Edinburgh and New York this month, is scheduled to wind up investor presentations in Hong Kong today.

The Republic of Philippines which is traditionally the first off the blocks in the calendar has shortlisted eight banks for a potential issue.

Philippine bonds due 2034 were traded at 119.875 and are off Monday's high of 120.5. Indonesia's bonds due 2021 are at 106.25/106.50, off a quarter point.

