HONG KONG, Dec 14 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were marginally wider in thin trade as flows to the secondary market tapered off with year-end approaching, while high yield bonds were under additional pressure because of concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese property sector.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 210bp/211bp compared with overnight levels of 208bp in Asia.

"The market is reasonably quiet and secondary flows have dropped with year-end coming but there is some talk that S&P will be out with some details on some downgrades in the eurozone," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

China CDS was 1bp wider 146 mid, Hutch was 2bp wider at 173bp, Thailand was 2bp wider at 184bp, Korea was 2bp wider at 157bp, Malaysia was 1bp wider at 145bp, Indonesia was 1bp wider at 225bp and Philippines was 1bp wider at 194bp.

Regional equities were trading weak - Korea's Kospi index is down 0.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX200 index was almost flat while Japan's Nikkei average is down 0.8%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.5%.

The newly priced bonds were also trading weak in line with the broader market. Hana Bank were last seen at 366/362bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 345bp above, while Tencent Holdings were at 425bp/415bp above, compared with 375bp reoffer.

High yield bonds were trading half a point to one point down with particular concerns on Chinese names following the contraction of Evergrande property sales, fuelling worries about the overall sector performance.

"We are seeing mixed flows on the China property side. Evergrande is half a point down and other 'BB' names that were holding up technically are also down," said a Singapore-based high-yield trader.

Evergrande 2016 is 80-81.50 cents to a dollar while Country Garden 2018 were at 85.25/86 cents to a dollar.

ENN Energy was at 550bp/530bp over US Treasuries, after the company's ratings were placed on review for downgrade by both Moody's and S&P following a cash offer to acquire China Gas.

"ENN is not a high yield name but its behaving like one, I feel there is a bit of price discovery going on there," a high yield trader said.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com