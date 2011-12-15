SINGAPORE, December 15 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were illiquid and thinly traded in the morning session, as real money has squared off positions for the year and fast money is waiting on the sidelines to establish a value point of entry.

A Singapore syndicate official said that his trading desk was helping with a few special situations but that all in all trading was a thin as he had seen it all year.

The market is waiting to see whether Italian BTP 10-year yields will breach the psychologically significant 7.5% area over the next few days in the absence of buying support from the ECB, which will set the short-term tone.

Asian investment grade paper is unchanged to 5bp wider with traders showing a dearth of axes and new issuance the only sector showing any meaningful volume.

The new Haha Bnk 2017s are around 3bp wider at Treasuries plus 375bp bid versus a plus 345bp reoffer. The Hyundai Motors 2017s and the Korea Finance 2021s are each 3bp wider at plus 340bp and plus 275bp respectively.

China property is unchanged to 2 cash points lower. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are unchanged at 85 bid, while the Agile 2017s and the Evergrande 2015s are each a point weaker at 79.5 and 78.5 bid.

The pending technical default by Sino-Forest on its due 2016 dollar bonds has had little impact on sentiment with the company having been widely expected to follow this course of action, and price discovery on its outstanding dollar debt difficult to come by.

Offshore Asian sovereign curves continue to show resilience, with the Philippines 2026s and the Indonesia 2021s each off 0.375 at 110.625 and 104.875 respectively. Meanwhile the Malaysia 2016s and 2021s are bid at Treasuries plus 190bp and 205bp respectively, or unchanged on the morning.

The iTraxx IG series 16 is 4bp wider at 212bp/216bp while liquid CDS is between 3bp to 6bp wider. China is out by 4bp at 145bp/150bp, Korea is at 156bp/161bp, Thailand at 182bp/190bp and Hutch 168bp/178bp, all 3bp wider. The underperformers are Indonesia and the Philippines which are each 6bp wider at 225bp/232bp and 193bp/203bp.

