SINGAPORE, December 16 (IFR) - The main theme of the morning was the surprise upgrade of the Republic of Indonesia by Fitch to investment grade and its knock-on effect in the Indonesia cash secondary space.

The Indonesia 2021s are at bid up at 106.5 from yesterday's 104.75, while other counters in the Indonesia complex are higher on real money buying across the board. The Pertamina 2021s are up a point at 102, the Indika 2018s up a half at 98 and the Indosat 2020s up a point at 109 bid. Indonesia 5-year protection has rallied 10bp on the upgrade news and was last at 213bp bid.

This was the most dynamic price action in an otherwise moribund market, with the positive tone in US equities failing to ignite any significant cash buying or protection selling. The Hana Bank 2017s are a quarter weaker at 98.25 bid as are the KOFC 2021s which are bid at 98.75. There has been a weaker tone in the Korean complex, with a regional trader suggesting that the recent wave of Korean primary supply was weighing technically on the market.

The iTraxx series 16s are 5bp tighter at 209bp/211bp, while single-name CDS is unchanged to 2bp tighter. Korea tightened 2bp, countering the widening in cash spreads, while China is 1bp tighter at 146bp. Thailand is at 182bp, Malaysia at 145bp and the Philippines at 195bp, all unchanged. Hutch is 1.5bp tighter at 165bp.

