SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (IFR) - Asian credits narrowed in slow but steady markets as the fallout from the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il faded into the distance. The iTraxx Asia Pacific IG index moved in a couple of basis points to 213bp/216bp while the iTraxx Australia index tightened also 2bp to 194bp/197bp.

Single sovereign names saw their CDS' maturity moved from December to March from today, which explained why the levels appeared slightly wider from yesterday's figures. Traders said, in effect, the cost of protection against default had narrowed slightly.

Hence, although Korea's CDS was quoted at 168bp/173bp this morning, which was on the surface 7bp wider from yesterday, the CDS had actually tightened about 2bp. Indonesia's CDS was at 215bp/220bp.

Asian markets took heart from the lack of strong reactions from the European and US markets to Kim's death and rising confidence that the succession to Kim's heir will go smoothly. Stocks in South Korea rebounded this morning, rising 0.7% while the Hang Seng was up 0.5%.

Positive economic data from the US also buoyed sentiments, despite lingering concerns over the Eurozone debt problems. The NAHB index of homebuilder sentiment was at 21 versus the previous number of 20, reflecting a rise for the third straight month and pointing to an improvement in new home sales.

But Europe woes continued to weigh on the markets. US Treasuries rallied at the long-end causing the 10-year yield to dip nearly 5bp to 1.806%. But a strong auction of USD35bn of 2-year securities pushed 2-year yields up 1bp to 0.232%.

With the ECB noting that it could not step up its government bond purchases, which it said was outside its mandate, sentiments will remain negative and market players will stay on the sides. Demand has already been hurt by the threat of downgrades of a number of European sovereigns.

