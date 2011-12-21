HONG KONG, Dec 21(IFR) - Asian credit spreads
tightened in mid-morning trade on economic optimism reflected in
data published overnight but Philippine long dated bonds were
pressured by prospects of a looming supply.
The South Korean sector continued to recover after the
sell-off earlier this week on worries about the fallout from the
death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16
index are quoted at 208bp/213bp, compared with overnight levels
of 215bp.
Regional equities were also lifted by German and US economic
indicators. Korea's Kospi index is up 2.8%, Australia's
S&P/ASX200 index is higher by 2.1% and Japan's Nikkei average
has risen 1.5%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan has bolted 2.45%. S&P Futures are marginally higher.
But Philippine long-dated bonds are slightly weaker ahead of
supplies. Earlier this week, Reuters reported the Philippine
central bank was considering an issue comprising 10-year and
25-year tranches.
"The long-end feels a little offered this morning following
the news about the 25-year supply." said a Singapore-based
trader with a European bank.
"The street wants to punt on the intermediates at the
moment."
The 2021s are quoted an eighth of a point higher at
102.5-102.75, but the 2034s are at 118.75 from the overnight
119.125.
South Korean bonds are trading higher as concerns about
disturbances in North Asia subside.
North Korea continues to mourn the death of Kim Jong-il
while it isolates itself from the outside world, but there were
no signs of added tension or a crisis unfolding as the hermit
state prepares for a Dec 28 funeral that is reportedly closed to
foreign dignitaries.
Recently sold bonds from Hana Bank due in 2017 are quoted at
383bp/373bp over US Treasuries while Korea Finance Corp bonds
due in 2021 are trading at 290bp/275bp, about flat to 5bp
tighter from New York trade.
High yield bonds are higher by up to a point but trade was
very muted as investors pondered the next move in the Chinese
monetary policy following dismal November property sales.
Country Garden 2018 is quoted at 86/88 and the Longfor Property
2016 is at 90/91.
"The difference is that bids are slightly higher this
morning and offers are slowly coming out," said a Hong
Kong-based trader with an Asian bank."Yesterday we didn't see
many offers while bids were lower."
Overnight, Wall Street ended higher after the upbeat US
data. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.38% and the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.32%.
The MSCI world equity index was up 0.4%. US Treasuries fell
as the risk rally took the shine off safe haven assets. The
10-year yield rose 11bp to 1.92%.
US housing starts and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2
year high in November as demand for rental apartments rose,
suggesting the housing market was entering a tentative recovery.
This followed data that showed German business sentiment
rose for a second straight month in December, defying
expectations for a decline and underscoring the resilience of
Europe's dominant economy in the face of a sovereign debt crisis
that has hammered euro zone growth.
Earlier, Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on hopes banks
would borrow cheaply at the European Central Bank's three-year
tender and reinvest in higher-yielding euro zone debt.
Later in the day the central bank's first ever offer of
three-year loans is expected to draw high demand from banks.
Banks cut their weekly intake of ECB funding on Tuesday, a
hint they are saving firepower for the three-year operation, and
one of several signs it may be popular.
They also took EUR142bn in new one-day loans on Tuesday,
introduced by the ECB to bridge the gap with an expiring
one-week tender for those preparing to take the new ultra-long
funds.
Some EUR140bn in three-month money will also expire on
Thursday, when the three-year funds will be delivered, freeing
up additional collateral for banks wanting long-term funds.
umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com