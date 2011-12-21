HONG KONG, Dec 21(IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened in mid-morning trade on economic optimism reflected in data published overnight but Philippine long dated bonds were pressured by prospects of a looming supply.

The South Korean sector continued to recover after the sell-off earlier this week on worries about the fallout from the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at 208bp/213bp, compared with overnight levels of 215bp.

Regional equities were also lifted by German and US economic indicators. Korea's Kospi index is up 2.8%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index is higher by 2.1% and Japan's Nikkei average has risen 1.5%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan has bolted 2.45%. S&P Futures are marginally higher.

But Philippine long-dated bonds are slightly weaker ahead of supplies. Earlier this week, Reuters reported the Philippine central bank was considering an issue comprising 10-year and 25-year tranches.

"The long-end feels a little offered this morning following the news about the 25-year supply." said a Singapore-based trader with a European bank.

"The street wants to punt on the intermediates at the moment."

The 2021s are quoted an eighth of a point higher at 102.5-102.75, but the 2034s are at 118.75 from the overnight 119.125.

South Korean bonds are trading higher as concerns about disturbances in North Asia subside.

North Korea continues to mourn the death of Kim Jong-il while it isolates itself from the outside world, but there were no signs of added tension or a crisis unfolding as the hermit state prepares for a Dec 28 funeral that is reportedly closed to foreign dignitaries.

Recently sold bonds from Hana Bank due in 2017 are quoted at 383bp/373bp over US Treasuries while Korea Finance Corp bonds due in 2021 are trading at 290bp/275bp, about flat to 5bp tighter from New York trade.

High yield bonds are higher by up to a point but trade was very muted as investors pondered the next move in the Chinese monetary policy following dismal November property sales. Country Garden 2018 is quoted at 86/88 and the Longfor Property 2016 is at 90/91.

"The difference is that bids are slightly higher this morning and offers are slowly coming out," said a Hong Kong-based trader with an Asian bank."Yesterday we didn't see many offers while bids were lower."

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher after the upbeat US data. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.38% and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.32%.

The MSCI world equity index was up 0.4%. US Treasuries fell as the risk rally took the shine off safe haven assets. The 10-year yield rose 11bp to 1.92%.

US housing starts and building permits jumped to a 1-1/2 year high in November as demand for rental apartments rose, suggesting the housing market was entering a tentative recovery.

This followed data that showed German business sentiment rose for a second straight month in December, defying expectations for a decline and underscoring the resilience of Europe's dominant economy in the face of a sovereign debt crisis that has hammered euro zone growth.

Earlier, Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on hopes banks would borrow cheaply at the European Central Bank's three-year tender and reinvest in higher-yielding euro zone debt.

Later in the day the central bank's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected to draw high demand from banks.

Banks cut their weekly intake of ECB funding on Tuesday, a hint they are saving firepower for the three-year operation, and one of several signs it may be popular.

They also took EUR142bn in new one-day loans on Tuesday, introduced by the ECB to bridge the gap with an expiring one-week tender for those preparing to take the new ultra-long funds.

Some EUR140bn in three-month money will also expire on Thursday, when the three-year funds will be delivered, freeing up additional collateral for banks wanting long-term funds.

