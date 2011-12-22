HONG KONG, Dec 22 (IFR) - Asian credit markets are watching the spike in long-dated Treasury yields and any possible impact on Indonesian and Philippine sovereign bonds which are sensitive to these movements.

The broad market sentiment continues to be edgy due to concerns about a recession in Europe although activity has come to a virtual standstill in pre-holiday trade.

"This merely kicks the can down the road and is nothing but a band aid," said a Singapore-based trader referring to the overnight European Central Bank tender where it lent nearly half a trillion euros to banks.

"The free funding relieves the pressure on banks for the time being, but, going forward, balance sheet reduction of banks will cause recession in Europe. Who will buy European sovereign debt?" he said.

Banks gobbled up nearly EUR490bn in three-year cut-price loans from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, representing the most the central bank has ever pumped into the financial system and exceeded almost all forecasts.

A total of 523 banks borrowed, with demand way above the EUR310bn expected by traders polled by Reuters, but still there are questions about the impact of this on interbank lending rates.

The benchmark rate for banks to borrow three-month dollars is approaching its highest level in 2-1/2 years. The London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars rose to 0.57125%from 0.56975% on Tuesday, even though its euro counterpart eased following the ECB operation.

Meanwhile credit traders are eyeing movements in US Treasuries, with long bonds underperforming because of unwinding of flattener trades.

Easing funding strains in Europe, a weak 7-year acution and some de-leveraging trades also hurt US Treasury prices overnight with the 30-year yield up 8bp at 3.01% and the 10-year yielding 5bp higher at 1.97%.

The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds widened to 104bp from 98bp on Monday.

Bonds from sovereign borrowers Philippines and Indonesia are sensitive to Treasury movements because of the pick-up their yields offer. These bonds will also be closely tracked given that traditionally they are two of the earliest to issue debt in the calendar year.

The ROP 2021s are quoted at 102.375-102.875 and the 2034s are at 119.125-119.625, steady from overnight levels. Indonesian bonds due in 2021 are at 106.625-107.125.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted at a mid 208bp, compared with overnight levels of 209bp.

Regional equities are trading lower after tech bellwether Oracle's disappointing results - Korea's Kospi index is off 0.2%, Australia's S&P/ASX200 index is lower by 0.9% and Japan's Nikkei average has eased 0.4%. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.3% and the S&P Futures are marginally lower.

High yield bonds are virtually unchanged. Country Garden 2018s are quoted at 86.5/87.5 and the Longfor Property 2016s are at 90/91.

Overnight, Wall Street ended marginally higher even as the technology sector came under the spotlight following Oracle's first earnings missed expectations in a decade. Its stock plummetted 12% after both earnings and sales fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.03% and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged higher 0.19% but reflecting the tech gloom the Nasdaq Composite index was down 0.99%. US Treasuries fell after the strong response to the ECB tender.

Meanwhile the world's biggest economy continues on the recovery path. Data showed US home sales rose in November while inventory levels dropped suggesting that the housing sector, which triggered the 2007-09 recession, may be on the cusp of a recovery.

The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that sales of previously owned homes increased 4% from October and that the inventory of unsold homes represented a 7.0 month's supply, the lowest since February 2007, in a sign the backlog of inventory that has been weighing on the market was clearing.

