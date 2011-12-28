SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (IFR) - The year-end lethargy saw thin volumes in the Asian financial markets this morning, despite the reopening of markets in Hong Kong and Australia after an extended Christmas holiday.

The iTraxx Asia index pulled in by about 3bp to 203/205bp from yesterday's close while the Australia index was quoted at 178/181bp. The marginal tightening is reflective of the rangebound trade that is seen across asset classes. Asian stocks are mixed -- the Kospi has dipped 1% but the Nikkei is almost flat. The S&P/ASX is down 0.92% while the Chinese equities are lower by 0.4%.

Asian credits were positive on the back of a better than expected US numbers which showed the conference Board consumer confidence index at 64.5 in December ? the highest level since April. The number is still weak but it's reflective of a firmer labour market. The encouraging signs of a gradual but steady improvement in the US economy was also demonstrated by a +3 level reported in the Richmond Fed manufacturing index. The increase was lower than anticipated but it was the best reading since June of this year.

The markets were also relieved that the US did not carry out the threat of labeling China as a ?currency manipulator? in a delayed US Treasury report although it said progress on exchange rate reforms were not quick enough.

Looking ahead, today all eyes will be on the huge EUR8.5bn Italian auction on Thursday to gauge investor appetite. That event will keep market players from taking on fresh positions.

A disappointing set of retail numbers in Japan dented already thinned market appetite. Household spending slipped 3.2% yoy in November while industrial outplut slumped.

Primary markets South Korean commercial banks are eyeing yen funding early next year as part of their 2012 fundraising targets to obtain foreign currencies. Due to their reporting seasons, their windows for tapping the yen market through Samurai issuance would have to be either in January, as was the case this year, or around June, according to one DCM banker.

"We will see Korean issuance in January, only if investors don't react to a Kim Jong-il shock. I'm not saying there is such a shock yet - in fact secondary prices have barely budged - but it will likely be difficult to convince investors to buy new Korean papers early next year just after the news which opened up new uncertainties," said a syndicate banker at a Japanese house.

Korean FIGs looking to do a yen deal include a debut Samurai issue for Shinhan Bank, which is said to have completed around 80% of documentation work needed for a stand-alone maiden Samurai foray. Shinhan is rated A1/A/A and its foreign currency rating is rated at A+ by JCR.

Elsewhere, Hana (A1/A/A-/A+; Moody's/S&P/Fitch/JCR on FX debt) and Woori Bank (A1/A-/A-) are also said to be preparing issuance in yen, both for refinancing purposes.

China Minsheng Banking Corp is heard to have mandated Haitong Securities and UBS Securities to handle its maiden finance bond sale of around CNY15bn to CNY20bn (USD2.38bn to USD3.17bn). Sources told IFR that the deal would be the bank's first tap of finance bonds. It will be scheduled for first half of January.

The bank obtained final approval in November from the CBRC to sell finance bonds of up to CNY50bn (USD7.89bn). Proceeds will be used entirely to provide loans to SMEs. The Chinese government plans to allow the issuance of bonds of around CNY200bn to support the SME sector, which has experienced a severe liquidity squeeze following a tightening of monetary conditions.

CNPC, China's largest oil company, is believed to be planning to issue up to CNY20bn (USD3.17bn) of fixed-rate dual-tranche enterprise bonds on January 10. Sources close to the deal told IFR that it would comprise a CNY10bn 7-year tranche and another CNY10bn 10-year piece. Respective price guidance will be 70bp below Shibor rate to 30bp above Shibor rate, and 55bp below Shibor rate to 45bp above Shibor rate.

CNPC has mandated China Galaxy Securities to lead the deal, while CICC, Citic Securities, Hongyuan Securities, China Development Bank Securities and Guotai Junan Securities will be joint leads. Both the deal and the issuer have Triple A ratings from Lianhe. kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com