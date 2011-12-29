SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (IFR) - Sentiments in Asian markets took a hit this morning on growing fears that European banks will face further liquidity crunch. Asian equity markets fell into negative territories in opening sessions although by mid-morning, stocks were recouping some losses, with the Nikkei down by -0.7% from an initial -0.8% while the Kospi was 0.4% lower but is now -0.3%, and the Hang Seng index falling over 1%.

Asian credit spreads were also regaining in tandem with the stock markets. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 202/206bp, broadly flat to yesterday morning and slightly tighter from this morning's open at 204/208bp, and the Australian index was flat at 180/184bp. The holiday-thinned markets saw only a couple of sovereign CDS actively quoted with China's 5-year cost of protection at 149bp mid-spread and Korea at 163bp.

Risk appetite was dented after the ECB released data that showed eurozone banks deposited a record EUR452bn with the central bank . The move suggested that banks were hoarding cash, and not lending to other banks or buying sovereign debt that the EU had hoped. The markets took that as a sign that counterparty risks were rising, and rumours of at least one European bank facing severe difficulties started to spread and spooked investors.

European stocks tumbled and the risk-off sentiments spilled into the US markets, although weekly retail sales data was strong in the US. The S&P erased gains for the year, falling 1.3% last night while the Dow was down 1.1%. While the moves could be a result of an exaggeration in a very thin market, there was no doubt that investors were fleeing into safe havens just three days before 2011 comes to an end. Yesterday's selloff pushed S&P 500 down 0.6% for the year while the Dow is up 5% for the year, according to Reuters.

Markets will turn to Italy today for signs on how investor appetite has been affected as the sovereign holds a EUR8.5bn auction to sell long-term bonds. Some analysts expect yields to fall from recent record highs on the back of the huge injection of funds from the ECB last week, but none are optimistic that it will be a smooth sail from now on as Italy meets its huge EUR91bn refinancing needs over the next four months.

Over in Asia, Hong Kong conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings took the news of S&P withdrawing its A- rating of the company in its stride. The S&P rating, which is unsolicited, was pulled because the agency said it had no access to information from the company. CK however rebutted that since the rating was unsolicited, it was barred by regulations from meeting the agency. It also added that the rating agency did not request for any meetings.

The company remains financially solid and healthy. Its SGD 5.125% senior perpetuals were quoted at 5.09%/5.04% or at cash price of 100.50/101.50.

Other bonds were not traded actively in the sluggish markets over the last two weeks. The Kexim 8.125% due 2014 bonds were last quoted at 265/255bp over UST while the KDB 2017s were bid at 334bp with no offers heard. Primary markets

Japan Bank for International Cooperation's plan to issue Panda bonds, that is, renminbi denominated bonds issued by foreigners in China, has been resurrected during Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's visit to Beijing around Christmas time. The plan was first broached several years ago but did not come to fruition. So far, only Asian Development Bank, IFC and a few foreign banks have issued Panda bonds.

During Noda's visit, the Japanese government announced its plan to purchase up to USD10bn of Chinese government bonds denominated in renminbi. It is the first official announcement by a developed country to include renminbi as one of its reserve currencies, a huge boost to the internationalization of renminbi.

Japan had USD1.3trn of foreign reserves at the end of November 2011, only second to China, with most of its assets denominated in the US dollar. At the same time, China has become a regular buyer of Japanese government bonds in the past decade.

Industrial Bank yesterday sold a total of CNY30bn (USD4.75bn) of 5-year fixed-rate finance bonds at 4.20%, after it exercised an up to CNY10bn of greenshoe. The deal was originally planned as a split of a CNY12bn of 5-year fixed-rate tranche and a CNY8bn of 5-year floating-rate piece referenced to 1-year deposit rate.

ICBC and ABC were joint leads on the deal, which settled on December 28. New Century has assigned both the deal and the issuer AAA ratings.

Singapore Telecom has sold a HKD830m (USD107m) five-year bond via sole manager Standard Chartered Bank. The bonds will be issued on January 10, off a SGD10bn Euro MTN programme.

SingTel Group Treasury will be the issuer on record. A SingTel release said the issue was part of the long-term financing strategy and would extend the debt maturity profile of the company and its subsidiaries.

