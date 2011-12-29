SINGAPORE, Dec 29 (IFR) - Sentiments in Asian markets
took a hit this morning on growing fears that European banks
will face further liquidity crunch. Asian equity markets fell
into negative territories in opening
sessions although by mid-morning, stocks were recouping some
losses, with the Nikkei down by -0.7% from an initial -0.8%
while the Kospi was 0.4% lower but is now -0.3%, and the Hang
Seng index falling over 1%.
Asian credit spreads were also regaining in tandem with the
stock markets. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 202/206bp,
broadly flat to yesterday morning and slightly tighter from this
morning's open at 204/208bp, and the Australian index was flat
at 180/184bp. The holiday-thinned markets saw only a couple of
sovereign CDS actively quoted with China's 5-year cost of
protection at 149bp mid-spread and Korea at 163bp.
Risk appetite was dented after the ECB released data that
showed eurozone banks deposited a record EUR452bn with the
central bank . The move suggested that banks were hoarding cash,
and not lending to other banks or buying sovereign debt that the
EU had hoped. The markets took that as a sign that counterparty
risks were rising, and rumours of at least one European bank
facing severe difficulties started to spread and spooked
investors.
European stocks tumbled and the risk-off sentiments spilled
into the US markets, although weekly retail sales data was
strong in the US. The S&P erased gains for the year, falling
1.3% last night while the Dow was down 1.1%. While the moves
could be a result of an exaggeration in a very thin market,
there was no doubt that investors were fleeing into safe havens
just three days before 2011 comes to an end. Yesterday's selloff
pushed S&P 500 down 0.6% for the year while the Dow is up 5% for
the year, according to Reuters.
Markets will turn to Italy today for signs on how investor
appetite has been affected as the sovereign holds a EUR8.5bn
auction to sell long-term bonds. Some analysts expect yields to
fall from recent record highs on the back of the huge injection
of funds from the ECB last week, but none are optimistic that it
will be a smooth sail from now on as Italy meets its huge
EUR91bn refinancing needs over the next four months.
Over in Asia, Hong Kong conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings
took the news of S&P withdrawing its A- rating of the company in
its stride. The S&P rating, which is unsolicited, was pulled
because the agency said it had no access to information from the
company. CK however rebutted that since the rating was
unsolicited, it was barred by regulations from meeting the
agency. It also added that the rating agency did not request for
any meetings.
The company remains financially solid and healthy. Its SGD
5.125% senior perpetuals were quoted at 5.09%/5.04% or at cash
price of 100.50/101.50.
Other bonds were not traded actively in the sluggish markets
over the last two weeks. The Kexim 8.125% due 2014 bonds were
last quoted at 265/255bp over UST while the KDB 2017s were bid
at 334bp with no offers heard.
Primary markets
Japan Bank for International Cooperation's plan to issue
Panda bonds, that is, renminbi denominated bonds issued by
foreigners in China, has been resurrected during Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's visit to Beijing around Christmas
time. The plan was first broached several years ago but did not
come to fruition. So far, only Asian Development Bank, IFC and a
few foreign banks have issued Panda bonds.
During Noda's visit, the Japanese government announced its
plan to purchase up to USD10bn of Chinese government bonds
denominated in renminbi. It is the first official announcement
by a developed country to include renminbi as one of its reserve
currencies, a huge boost to the internationalization of
renminbi.
Japan had USD1.3trn of foreign reserves at the end of
November 2011, only second to China, with most of its assets
denominated in the US dollar. At the same time, China has become
a regular buyer of Japanese government bonds in the past decade.
Industrial Bank yesterday sold a total of CNY30bn
(USD4.75bn) of 5-year fixed-rate finance bonds at 4.20%, after
it exercised an up to CNY10bn of greenshoe. The deal was
originally planned as a split of a CNY12bn of 5-year fixed-rate
tranche and a CNY8bn of 5-year floating-rate piece referenced to
1-year deposit rate.
ICBC and ABC were joint leads on the deal, which settled on
December 28. New Century has assigned both the deal and the
issuer AAA ratings.
Singapore Telecom has sold a HKD830m (USD107m) five-year
bond via sole manager Standard Chartered Bank. The bonds will be
issued on January 10, off a SGD10bn Euro MTN programme.
SingTel Group Treasury will be the issuer on record. A
SingTel release said the issue was part of the long-term
financing strategy and would extend the debt maturity profile of
the company and its subsidiaries.
