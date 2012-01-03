HONG KONG, Jan 3 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads tightened on Tuesday, reflecting optimism in equities but activity was subdued as most trading desks were still not operating in full force after the holidays.

"The markets are slightly firm and some real money is being deployed, there is good two-way action and new shorts are being reset by larger funds," a Hong Kong-based credit trader said. "The investment grade spreads are 2-4bp tighter but flows are not back to pre-holiday levels,"

The cost of protection against default in Asia compressed with the iTraxx Asia IG index at 201/202bp from last Friday's close of 206bp. China is at 144/154 bp.

Regional equities were firm with the S&P ASX 200 up 1.16%, the Kospi was up 2.5% while the Hang Seng was up 1.8%.

Japan was shut for a holiday.

"There is some range trading today and the rest of it is price discovery. Philippine bonds are actively quoted today, the 21s and 34s," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

The Republic of Philippines 2021s were 175bp over Treasuries while the 2034s were 198bp over.

