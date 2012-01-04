SINGAPORE, January 4 (IFR) - There was modestly better tone in the morning session in Asian credit markets although players were waiting to see the reception of planned deals for Kexim and the Philippines to guage how risk appetite in the Asian credit space is likely to fare in the short term.

Kexim is lining up a 5 and 10.25-year exercise while the Philippines is looking to print a 25-year. "In the short run there is an ideal window of opportunity for the markets to open up, as the European debt crisis is on the back burner, at least for the next few days, with many market players still on holiday.

Investors will be watching very closely to see how the pricing and execution approach of these two market openers pans out to set tone over the short term," said a regional syndicate head.

The iTraxx IG series 16 index is in 3bp at 196bp/199bp while in single name CDS spreads are in by between 2bp to 4bp. Korea is at 148bp/152bp and China at 140bp/143bp, each in 2bp.

Thailand is 172bp/178bp, Malaysia at 138bp/143bp and the Philippines at 180bp/188bp, all in 3bp. Indonesia is the morning's best performer, having pulled in 4bp to 196bp/204bp.

Investment grade cash is around 3bp to 5bp tighter, although trading volume is thin and bid/offers wide, with the tone remaining still vaguely in holiday mode.

