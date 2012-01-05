SINGAPORE, January 5 (IFR) - There was a mildly weaker tone in the Asia morning trading session on Thursday, with players remaining cautious towards re-emerging headline risk out of Europe.

The slightly weaker tone emerged despite the successful overnight prints of deals from Kexim and the Philippines which raised a combined USD3.5bn and garnered solid investor orders. "After the strong start on Tuesday, the market decided to take a bit of a breather.

There is new year liquidity waiting to be put to work, but there remains a strong note of caution from fast and real money accounts. Even for these new issues we saw real money accounts putting around 50% of the money to work versus what they would normally do," said a Hong Kong syndicate official.

On the morning the iTraxx series 16 IG index is 3bp wider at 200bp/205bp while sovereign names are between 1bp to 3bp wider. Out by 1bp are Malaysia and Thailand at 138bp/148bp and 174bp/184bp respectively.

Indonesia is at 200bp/210bp, the Philippines at 185bp/195bp and Korea 155bp/160bp, all 2bp wider. China is 3bp wider at 144bp/149bp, as is Vietnam at 375bp/410bp.

On last night's new issues, the new Philippines 25-year is bid at 100.5 versus a par reoffer, while the Kexim 5-year is 3bp wider at Treasuries plus 318bp bid and the 10.25-year piece 4bp tighter at plus 301bp bid.

The 5-year has seen some ?fluff? or over-allocated orders come out, with fast money also said to have been modestly shorting the tranche.

Meanwhile the Asia IG complex is around 5bp wider, with the Korea Finance Corp 2021s reversing yesterday's strength by that margin to plus 280bp bid.

On the offshore sovereign curves, the Phillie 2026s are an eighth better at 111.625 while the Phillie 2034s are unchanged at 119.625. The Indonesia 2021s are an eighth better at 107.375 bid.

China property is between a half to three quarters weaker. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are 89.75 bid, or off a half, with the Agile 2017s off by the same margin at 83.75 bid. The Kaisa 2015s are a quarter weaker at 83.5 bid while the Evergrande 2015s are off three quarters at 83 bid.

