HONG KONG, Jan 6 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were a touch wider in the close of the first trading week of 2012 as deep rooted concerns on the eurozone dominated market sentiments. Market players preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of US payrolls data overnight.

The iTraxx series 16 IG index is at 205.50bp compared with Thursday's closing of 202.50bp.

China CDS was 1bp wider at 147bps, Hutchison was also 1bp wider at 167bps, Thailand was 2bp wider at 180bp, Korea was 2bp wider at 160bp, Malaysia was 1bp wider at 145bp, Philippines was 2bp wider at 193bps and Indonesia was 2bp wider at 230bps.

Regional equities also reflected the weak risk sentiment with the Kospi down 1.5%, Hang Seng 1.35% weaker, Nikkei down nearly 1%, S&P ASX 200 down 0.5% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1%.

"Credits have drifted a tad wider but most are holding off, in anticipation of the non-farm payrolls data overnight," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

Non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday is expected to show 150,000 jobs were added in December.

"Although the market is watching the payrolls data, spreads will continue to broadly compress from here as most investors look to book their investments in the early part of the year,"" said another Singapore-based trader.

In the cash market the new Philippines 5.0% 2037s were at 100.2/100.35 cents to a dollar versus a par reoffer.

The Kexim's 5-year is at 323/320bp over Treasuries while the 10-year was at 307/305bp over. The Kexim 5 year was priced at 305bp over treasuries while the 10 year was priced at 315 bp over.

"Market disruptions from the new supply have been relatively limited, showing that appetite remains very strong for high quality names, especially given the high level of cash," Barclays Capital said in a note.

"We still find value in the newly issued United Mexican States 2022s and Philippines 37s," it said.

