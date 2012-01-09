HONG KONG, Jan 9 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads are
wider despite upbeat data from the world's two largest economies
as investors worried about the euro zone's growth outlook with
divisions emerging across the region on a proposed transaction
tax.
Indian credits underperformed as inflation remained elevated
with growth increasingly becoming a concern.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
was quoted at 210bp/213bp, compared with the morning's 207bp.
Newly sold bonds from Kexim are trading a little wider with the
2017s at 320bp over US Treasuries and the 2022s are at
306/303bp.
Last week, these bonds were sold at spreads of 315bp and
305bp respectively. Philippine sovereign bonds are off highs in
price after Indonesia announced a bond deal.
"Data has been good in the US and China but spreads are
wider in sympathy with the other risk markets. Its going to be a
rough week ahead with key meetings in Europe, corporate earnings
in the US and big Spanish and Italian auctions," said a
Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank.
Chinese bank and property credits were boosted by signs
credit conditions in the world's second biggest economy are
easing. Data released on Sunday showed China's banks raised
lending in December on the back of stronger money supply,
reinforcing perceptions that the central bank is gently easing
policy to cushion the impact of the global economic slowdown.
Bank of East Asia's 2020 bonds are at 395bp above, about
10bp tighter than their levels in end-2011. Bank of China bonds
due 2016 are trading at 225bp above, nearly 15bp tighter than
last month. ICBC 2016 is at 280/275bp.
"Generally China's macro economic data has came out better
than market expected and its signal for further monetary easing
has been boosting some confidence - therefore no hard landing
has been increasingly become a market consensus," said Becky
Liu, HSBC Asia credit strategist.
Chinese property sector credits are also supported by
expectations local authorities will ease some of the purchase
restrictions that have been in place to check overheating in the
real estate market.
Evergrande 2015 is at 83/84, Country Garden 2018 is trading
up at 89.5/90.5 and Longfor Property 2016 was dealt at
92.5/93.5, about 2-3 points higher from their December levels.
Shanghai Zendai bonds due in 2012 are bid up to around
mid-90s from its December level of around 90 boosted by a plan
to sell the company's interests in a Shanghai Bund project to
SOHO China Ltd.
Sino-Forest bonds are holding firm as there are some who see
value in the plantation company which received a default notice
from bondholders last month after it delayed reporting its
financial results again.
"There is a lot of interest in the mid-20s price range,"
said a Hong Kong based trader at an Asian bank referring to the
2014 bonds. "If you are a big shareholder you want to make sure
your interest will not be jeopardised by credit investors and
want to buy up the bonds. People actually think there is some
cash in the company and you can extract some value."
But Indian bonds continued to be under pressure as signs
emerged authorities are worried about growth in Asia's third
biggest economy with inflation remaining at elevated levels.
Redemption pressures are also high in 2012 on Indian borrowers.
ICICI 2020s are trading at 510bp/490bp above US Treasuries
while Bank of India 2021s are at 500bp/480bp.
