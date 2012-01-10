HONG KONG, Jan 10 (IFR) - Asian credits are weaker this morning with Indonesia's sovereign bonds making a weak debut and supply pressures starting to re-price the investment grade sector.

Hutchison Whampoa made a return to the capital market, by announcing a two-tranche deal, while Korea Gas and Lifestyle International both announced mandates.

The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index was quoted at 207bp/210bp, compared with the morning's 209bp. Newly sold bonds from Indonesia weakened to 97.375 before recovering to 97.875, still lower than the re-offer price of 98.148.

Philippines' port operator International Container Terminal Services saw its subordinated perpetuals trading flat at 98 cents on the dollar, flat to the re-opening price.

Fresh supplies from Hutchison weakened its outstanding debt with the 2019s trading wider by 20bp to 220bp over US Treasuries. Li Ka-shing's ports-to-telecoms conglomerate is planning a two-tranche, benchmark-sized, dollar bond transaction. Deal size for the 5- and 10-year bonds has yet to be determined.

"We were flatlining before the announcement but Hutch caused a few trembles in the market and caused some repricing across the board in the investment grade sector," said a Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank. "Besides the new issue overhang, there is also the potential disorderly default in Greece that the market is worried about."

Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default in Greece.

Also weighing on market sentiment was the trade data from China which showed exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two years in December.

This has further increased the possibility of monetary policy easing in the world's second biggest economy, an expectation already starting to be factored in by the property sector.

Country Garden 2018 is trading up at 90 and Longfor Property 2016 was dealt at 93, holding on to their recent gains.

But analaysts are worried that any move to support the property sector could come a bit late in the day for borrowers who are already showing signs of strains.

"I think the current rally is purely technical - a January effect," said Agnes Wong, credit analyst with Nomura International. "Presales will be even slower going forward when more and more price drop expectation has been built up. And I think going into a low season in January and February, sentiment can turn quite bad."

The rest of the investment grade sector is trading steady to mildly weaker. Kexim bonds due 2017 are trading at 319 bp over US Treasuries, about 4 wider from reoffer but off wides of mid-320s. The 2022s, which were reoffered at 305bp, are trading at 303bp.

"The off-the-run issues are slowly drifting wider as investors make room for new issues," said a Hong Kong based trader with an Asian bank."There is good demand for sub-debt because of better yield as the senior space has been compressed."

