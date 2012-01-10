HONG KONG, Jan 10 (IFR) - Asian credits are weaker
this morning with Indonesia's sovereign bonds making a weak
debut and supply pressures starting to re-price the investment
grade sector.
Hutchison Whampoa made a return to the capital market, by
announcing a two-tranche deal, while Korea Gas and Lifestyle
International both announced mandates.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
was quoted at 207bp/210bp, compared with the morning's 209bp.
Newly sold bonds from Indonesia weakened to 97.375 before
recovering to 97.875, still lower than the re-offer price of
98.148.
Philippines' port operator International Container Terminal
Services saw its subordinated perpetuals trading flat at 98
cents on the dollar, flat to the re-opening price.
Fresh supplies from Hutchison weakened its outstanding debt
with the 2019s trading wider by 20bp to 220bp over US
Treasuries. Li Ka-shing's ports-to-telecoms conglomerate is
planning a two-tranche, benchmark-sized, dollar bond
transaction. Deal size for the 5- and 10-year bonds has yet to
be determined.
"We were flatlining before the announcement but Hutch caused
a few trembles in the market and caused some repricing across
the board in the investment grade sector," said a
Singapore-based trader with an Asian bank. "Besides the new
issue overhang, there is also the potential disorderly default
in Greece that the market is worried about."
Germany and France warned Greece on Monday it will get no
more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond
swap and pressed for an early deal to avert a potential default
in Greece.
Also weighing on market sentiment was the trade data from
China which showed exports and imports grew at their slowest
pace in more than two years in December.
This has further increased the possibility of monetary
policy easing in the world's second biggest economy, an
expectation already starting to be factored in by the property
sector.
Country Garden 2018 is trading up at 90 and Longfor Property
2016 was dealt at 93, holding on to their recent gains.
But analaysts are worried that any move to support the
property sector could come a bit late in the day for borrowers
who are already showing signs of strains.
"I think the current rally is purely technical - a January
effect," said Agnes Wong, credit analyst with Nomura
International. "Presales will be even slower going forward when
more and more price drop expectation has been built up. And I
think going into a low season in January and February, sentiment
can turn quite bad."
The rest of the investment grade sector is trading steady to
mildly weaker. Kexim bonds due 2017 are trading at 319 bp over
US Treasuries, about 4 wider from reoffer but off wides of
mid-320s. The 2022s, which were reoffered at 305bp, are trading
at 303bp.
"The off-the-run issues are slowly drifting wider as
investors make room for new issues," said a Hong Kong based
trader with an Asian bank."There is good demand for sub-debt
because of better yield as the senior space has been
compressed."
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com