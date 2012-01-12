SINGAPORE, January 12 (IFR) - There was a slightly better tone in the morning session although the market is still struggling to absorb the recent round of supply and casting a nervous eye on eurozone headline risk. Some of the recent new issues which were hit down yesterday have recovered, albeit in the context of thin volume.

The next test of the market's ability to absorb supply without shorts hammering the paper in the after market will be tonight's print on Korea Gas with the company lining up a benchmark-sized 30-year on which guidance has been tightened to the Treasuries plus 360bp-362.5bp area from the initial 325.5bp initial released yesterday in New York hours.

The deal has garnered a USD2.5bn book. As a measure of the less than dynamic tone, the iTraxx Series 16 index is unchanged at 207bp.

A syndicate head in Hong Kong said that his house had seen interest in the Korea Oil 2016s which were last at plus 252bp bid, or 3bp tighter on the morning. On recent new deals the Philippines 25-year has gained 40 cents to 99.9 bid, while the Kexim 5-year and 10.25-year tranches are each 2bp tighter to plus 320bp and plus 306bp respectively.

The Hutch two-parter has staged a recovery, with the 5-year in at plus 268bp from a plus 275bp reoffer, while the 10-year languishes at plus 282bp or 7bp wider from reoffer. The ICTSI perp is an eighth below reoffer at 98.25 bid.

China property is between a quarter to two and a half points better. Bellwether Cogard 2018s are three quarters better at 90.75, with the Evergrande 2015s are one and a quarter better at 86 bid and the Agile 2017s up a quarter at 84.5.

In single name CDS, China is 1bp wider at 148bp, Korea at 169bp, Malaysia at 143bp and Thailand at 184bp, all unchanged, while the Philippines is morning's worst performer at 192bp for a 2bp widening while Indonesia is out 1bp at 212bp.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com