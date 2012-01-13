HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - A strong performance from newly minted bonds from Korea Gas has further supported global positive risk sentiments, giving a boost to Asian credits this morning.

Spreads on Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index are quoted 5bp tighter at 201bp/204bp.

The Korea Gas 30-year bonds are trading around 325bp from the overnight pricing level of 345bp over US Treasuries. The re-tapped Sun Hung Kai 2016s are trading around 255bp from its pricing level of 270bp.

The Kexim 2017s outperformed the 2022s, trading at at 268/262 bp and 281/278 bp over Treasuries respectively.

"The eurozone issues are continue to weigh on markets but the market is positive today with the new issues pushing the market tighter," said a Singapore-based credit trader.

China-focused Sino-Forest, accused of exaggerating its assets, said on Thursday holders of its senior notes would not force it to default on the debt, giving it breathing room to come up with a plan to avoid bankruptcy.

It agreed to make a USD10m interest payment on its 2016 convertible notes that it missed in December and will continue to pay interest on convertible notes due 2013 and 2016 and on the senior notes. It will also pay a fee of 1% of the principal amount to all senior noteholders.

The development gave a fillip to its bonds which traded up 8 points to 36/38 cents to a dollar.

Moody's cut its rating on Vedanta by one notch to Ba3 with a negative outlook after its completion of the Cairn India acquisition on structural subordination concerns. Its 2016 bonds were trading at 86 cents to a dollar while the 2021s were trading at 77 cents to a dollar.

The RoI 30-year notes were a quarter point higher at 98/99 cents to a dollar while the Philippines 2037s were trading at par.

"We have a constructive view on Indonesia credit and expect it to outperform. We believe Philippines will continue to trade defensively," Barclays Capital said in a note.

Reliance Industries 2040s were trading at 465/445 bp over Treasuries, China Metallurgical Group's 2016s were at 435/415 bp and Bank of China 2020s were at 310/305 bp.

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com