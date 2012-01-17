HONG KONG, Jan 17 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were
tighter on Tuesday after China released street beating growth
data but the gains were checked by the steadily growing queue of
issuers.
KT Corporation and Lifestyle International are both pricing
bonds today, while Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
could launch a 5-year debt offering shortly.
Samsung International has also indicated it could raise as
much as USD1bn via an offshore bond. Hong Kong infrastructure
company NWS Holdings is on the road with a potential Reg S
dollar bond deal.
The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade series 16 index
moved in to 198bp/201 bp from 202bp/204bp before the Chinese
economic data.
Korea Gas due 2042 saw some profit taking as investors made
room for new supplies. Its bonds were at 327bp/325bp after
tightening to as low as 317bp. These 30-year bonds priced last
week at 345bp over US Treasuries.
Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International Holdings
due 2017 are quoted at 450bp/447bp. They were sold last week at
a spread of 460bp.
Risk appetite improved after China reported fourth-quarter
year-on-year growth of 8.9%, slightly stronger than the 8.7%
that economists polled by Reuters.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.9% and investors are eyeing a higher open at Wall Street
when trade resumes after Monday's holiday. S&P Futures are up
0.6%.
"It reaffirms our thesis that China will achieve a soft
landing in 2012 which in turn should support Chinese issuer
fundamentals," said Mark Reade, credit analyst with Credit
Agricole.
"But the key driver for Asia remains Europe, where despite
the multiple downgrades of euro zone sovereigns and EFSF, recent
ECB intervention (ie: its 3-year LTRO) is a game changer for
financial markets generally. That is driving Asian markets more
than anything else."
High yield bonds were bid up by 0.25-0.75 of a point, with
Country Garden due 2018 trading at 92.5/93.5 and Longfor
Property due 2016 at 95/96.
"The high yield has been benefiting from a combination of
technicals and fundamentals. In the IG space supply has been
heavy and this is capping the upside," said a Hong Kong-based
head of credit trading at a US bank.
Indonesian coal company Bumi saw its 2017 bonds recover to
101/102 but supply risks limited the gains.
"Indonesian companies may look to refinance bank debt
opportunistically this year," said a high yield analyst. ?Some
banks may be less willing to lend as they cut balance sheet
exposure.
So companies need to find another source of lending and the
bond market is one source. Companies like Bumi Resources which
had raised funds under pressure may also look to the bond
markets. They had taken loans at 19% from CIC which could
perhaps be refinanced more cheaply now."
Bumi Resources has repaid USD600m of the USD1.9bn debt owed
to China Investment Corporation using bridge loans. The CIC debt
was costing the company 19% interest and the bridge loans saves
the company USD72m annually. These combined bridge facilities
are expected to be taken out through bonds.
Nathaniel Rothschild, who owns a 10% stake in London-listed
holding company Bumi PLC and is also the co-chairman, has called
for a "radical cleaning up" of corporate governance at Bumi
Resources.
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com