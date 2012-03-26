SINGAPORE, March 26 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were broadly in flatline mode today, with little in the way of economic data input to tempt players into the market, and players awaiting a round of supply ahead of Easter which is going to determine the medium term direction of the market.

In a measure of the lackluster nature of the session, the series 17 IG index is unchanged on the day as we come into the close, at a 150bp mid.

A regional trader was of the opinion that the street is constructively set up to absorb the new supply and that the chance was that rising new issue premiums in the context of issuers needing to compensate investors for the lingering directional risk in Treasuries would ensure a smooth passage for primary paper.

A regional syndicate head saw decent value in the proposed benchmark-sized 5-year from Korea National Oil, putting it in the context of a 10bp new issue concession from leads Barclays, BofAML, BNP and Deutsche Bank at the Treasuries plus 230bp area guidance.

In terms of secondary demand there has been good buying today of the 10-year Hong Kong high-grade space, which is around 5bp to 10bp tighter.

The trader was lifted last Friday on the recently issued Hutch 2022s at Treasuries plus 223bp, and in a reflection of high-grade demand at that tenor, he was lifted in the paper today at plus 210bp.

Meanwhile, with the Indian bank offshore curve still relatively flat, and buyers on balance favouring short duration, demand has been seen for the ICICI due 2015s, which have tightened in 5bp to a plus 370bp/355bp, adding to the 150bp-odd rally seen over the past few months. There are also better bids on the street for the Axis Bank 2016s and the Canara Bank 2016s.

Single name liquid Asian CDS is unchanged to 2bp tighter, with scraps of two-way flow going through.

Support for both the Hong Kong and India bank curves has been critically provided by the fact that the region?s private banks continue to offer a leveraged buying opportunity for their customers.

In terms of newly minted paper, the recent Mongolian Mining is bid at 100, or flat to reoffer, the new supply from the Singapore banks in US dollars is at a 150bp mid, or unchanged on the day and the Alam Sutera is up at 100.5, or 1.5 over reoffer last week.

The recent KWG and Agile are a tad weaker with the China property sector, with the former down 0.125 and the latter down a quarter for bids of 95.25 and 95.75 respectively. Bellwether Cogard 2018s is bucking the trend in the property complex with a 0.125 gain for a 97.75 bid.