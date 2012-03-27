HONG KONG, Mar 27 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads were largely
unchanged as traders were reluctant to ride the positive risk
sentiment in other risky assets as they kept a close eye on
fresh supply.
"While US stocks are up, US economic data is revealing a bit
of a soft patch, with manufacturing data and pending home sales
disappointing despite Bernanke's positive comments about shaping
monetary policy to alleviate unemployment," a Hong Kong based
trader said.
The result was that in spite of a strong overnight session,
the Asia ex-Japan IG index closed the Asian hours almost
unchanged at 151bp. If anything, the new KNOC 2017 bonds rallied
out of the box closing today at 205bp-208bp over treasuries
after pricing at 210bp over yesterday.
Part of the reason why Asian credits failed to emulate the
gains seen in the US session was the prospect of heavy supply
coming up.
Barclays said in a note that it has revised its gross
issuance projection from Asian issuers (ex Japan) to
USD75b-80bn, well exceeding its previous estimate of USD50-55bn
it had reported back in November 2011.
This means there are some USD40-45bn worth of bonds to be
issued for the rest of the year.
Yet, the Fed's dovish statements did not go completely
unnoticed in the credit markets. China property bonds, for
instance, rallied on Fed comments.
"China property bonds had fallen quiet a bit recently by as
much as USD2 so buyers are finding it easy to come back," said a
Hong Kong-based high yield trader. Bonds in the sector
especially, Agile and KWG, have rallied about half a point in
the day as risk appetite was rekindled.
Winsway's 2016 bonds were the outlier, as they dropped to
84.50-86.00 cents on the dollar after the company missed
earnings. Hong Kong property bonds also rallied on Bernanke's
comments.
