SINGAPORE, March 28 (IFR) - China corporate earnings were in the spotlight in today's credit trading session, which took place against the backdrop of a 3% fall in the Shanghai bourse and amid weak liquidity.

China corporate earnings are deteriorating, and while the impact in the credit space has been felt so far idiosyncratically rather than on an across-the-board markdown, the sense is that a rerating of China credit is on the cards given the weak underlying earnings dynamic.

The day's biggest decliners were Renhe and Winsway, with poor earnings pushing the companies' five year paper down a hefty six and four points respectively. Clearly the most vulnerable sectors are property and associated industries such as steel production and construction.

Weak performers in the industrial complex today were Lonking and Fosun, which each took half point hits. Still, the expected macro decline in the China property space has not happened, despite the bulk of the sector facing a secular decline in earnings.

For example, sector bellwether Cogard 2018s were off just a quarter today and are holding their own at 98.5 bid coming into the close.

Meanwhile Powerlong was downgraded by S&P one notch to B- on the back of weak sales execution and rising gearing. Its due 2015s were unchanged at 85/87 post the downgrade.

This is a data-lite week and short term direction is likely to be sideways, according to a Singapore-based analyst. US initial claims are out tomorrow and with employment the key data input for US equities will be watched closely for underlying weakness.

On the day, in a measure of the underlying weak tone, the iTraxx series 17 IG index added 4bp to close out at 151bp/153bp. Broadly speaking, Asia investment grade credit is around 3bp to 4bp wider on the day.

Elsewhere in the recently issued crop, the Mongolian Mining 2017s are unchanged at a par bid, solid but underwhelming in the context of their 100 reoffer, while the KWG 2017s are bid at 96.5, and again unchanged as are the Agile 2017s, which are wrapped around 97.

