SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Usually the last day of the
quarter is about window-dressing, picking the credits that
performed best and adding them to the portfolio before books are
closed. Some position-squaring happens too.
But, today, it was more about paring positions than adding
the brand names as investors took a step back and reconsidered
some of their holdings. "A lot of these corporate bonds are too
rich," summarized a trader in Hong Kong.
To be sure, the benchmarks as Indonesia and Philippines did
get a last-day bounce, especially the long-end of the curve as
investors added duration ahead of the quarter-end. Indonesia
2041s, which had touched 104.25 yesterday, recovered and were
closing the Asian session at 104.625-105.00.
The same applied to Philippines 2037s, which were at 104.00
yesterday and closed today at 104.25-104.50. Yet, apart from a
handful of investment-grade names, the region as a whole widened
some 3bp in the day.
So did some of the new corporate bonds, with MTR Corp's new
USD300m 2017s closing 3bp tight to the reoffer spread at 112bp.
But overall, the mood was not as constructive as would be
expected in the last session of the quarter. Indeed, the
window-dressing that should have taken place throughout the week
seemed to be happening in reverse.
Accounts were reducing exposure to Asia it seems, albeit
slowly. Over the course of the week, the JP Morgan Asian Credit
Index widened 7bp on the investment-grade side and 9bp on the
high-yield side. The Asia iTraxx ex-Japan IG index gaped 5bp.
Indonesia and the Philippines, in spite of the recovery today,
widened 13bp-15bp since Monday.
To be sure, part of that was the result of tighter
Treasuries as well, with the 10-year US Treasury 9bp tighter
since Monday.
In short, though, that last minute boost that the more
liquid credits get at the end of a quarter just was not there
this week. One strategist attributed that to the heady pace of
issuance. In the first quarter, Asian credits printed almost
USD40bn, some 65% of the total amount issued in all of 2011.
"The market needed to pause to digest that much paper," he said.
He also noted, though, that the new issue volume has also
made the market a bit more vulnerable to any swings. "If
suddenly things become weaker, the market could gap out," he
predicted.
If the market in general was not constructive, what to say
of particular names, which suffered under negative headlines?
Sun Hung Kai's 2022s widened some 40bp on the news that two of
the company's top executives had been arrested on graft charges.
RenHe's 2016s plunged deeper, dropping some USD10 in the day
to 60.00 as the sell-off in the name gathers momentum. All three
rating agencies have downgraded the company and raised questions
that put in doubt its ability to finance its operations going
forward.
The outlier was the new bond by Zoomlion, which recovered
from lows of 97.50 yesterday and closed the session today in teh
99.25 ballpark.
In spite of the negative tone, though, investors will have
some respite next week with trading activity expected to be slow
ahead of the Easter holiday. That could give investors time to
mull their positions and maybe they will even consider buying
again. That is certainly what bankers are hoping, given the
bulging pipeline of deals.