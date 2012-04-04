SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - Unsurprisingly it was a lackluster trading day in Asian credit, with Hong Kong and China out and the long Easter weekend looming. Trading was the thinnest of the year, and very little crossed trading desks in Singapore.

The iTraxx series 17 IG index added 2bp at the open to 154bp/156bp and stayed at that the level the whole day. The slightly softer tone was a reflection of a weaker Treasury market, with the 10-year having backed off to 2.29% on disappointment that the FOMC minutes did not affirm QE3.

China property again occupies the spotlight in the Asian cash markets, with yesterday's press conference at which the Kwok brothers denied any wrongdoing at Sun Hung Kai Properties having little impact on the company's due 2022s, which tightened just 2bp after the conference, to a Treasuries plus 285bp bid but still 45bp north of where they were trading before the brothers' arrests last week.

The paper probably looks cheap at that level, given Sun Hung Kai's solid fundamentals, including leverage of just two times and stable rental income at the group.

Again in the China property space, the ratings downgrade wave continues to roll on. Hopson and Fosun are the latest casualties, with Hopson pushed down a notch by S&P to B- by S&P, which cited a deterioration in the company's balance sheet and the refinancing risk the company faces on its USD350m due November bond.

The Hopson 2012s were however unchanged at 93/94. Fosun went down to Ba3 from Moody's, on the back of its high opco debt levels and dwindling cash at the holdco level. Again its paper was unchanged on the news at 93/95.

Despite the holiday heavy trading pattern, Friday's US non-farm payroll data for March are looming this Friday and will set the stage for sentiment over the short term.

After four months of solid six figure gains, players will be looking for signs of a sustained job market recovery and hope for a fall in the unemployment rate. A disappointment on that score could see the recent tightening of spreads in Asian cash curves set up for a reversal.

