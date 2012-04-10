SINGAPORE, April 10 (IFR) - Asian credit opened a tad wider at the open, firmed up during the day, albeit modestly, and then fell back again as the London open was soft.

On the day the iTraxx series 17 IG index added 1bp to 165bp/167bp, with volume again on the thin side. The key question for Asian credit in the short term is how new issuance is about to be received once the markets open up again for primary business.

A regional credit analyst suggested that the days of through-the-curve pricing have abated and that for a 5-year IG name, pricing 10bp back of implied curves will become the necessary discipline. Two China names are up on the blocks for G3 pricing, namely Shansui Cement and Beijing Enterprises, and in a still nervous market will be watched very closely in terms of execution and demand.

The fact that China names are looking to reopen the market is ironic, given the latest developments at embattled PRC timber company Sino-Forest. The company was last Thursday served an enforcement notice from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), with further notices received that day by ex company chairman and CEO Allen Chan, and officers Alfred Hung, Albert Ip, George Ho and Simon Yeung.

Sino-Forest's CFO David Horsley also received a notice. OSC enforcement notices are sent out at or near the end of a formal investigation and advise the recipients that formal proceedings in relation to issues raised during the investigation. Recipients are afforded the opportunity to make representations before formal proceedings commence.

Should a full scale criminal case be leveled at Sino-Forest and its management and any arrests made, it is all but a given that potential China companies, whether in the property or industrial sector, would struggle to find buyers in primary at anything other than the highest yields.

Indeed it's worth noting that we haven't seen high-yield in any meaningful way emerging from China since last May, albeit with the exception of coking coal producer MMC in late February.

And for those eyeing a Shansui new issue, they bear in mind that the company's last foray into G3, with a five-year brought at par, had to endure the bond falling back to a 75 bid in October before settling back to its current 95/97 close.

Meanwhile the China hard landing school had some fuel for its arguments today, as China March imports came in weak at plus 5.3%, versus a plus 9% consensus. China CDS ended the day 3bp wider at 117bp bid, or 5bp wider from the level set prior to the Easter break. Elsewhere single name CDS is closing out around 2bp-3bp wider.

