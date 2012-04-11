SINGAPORE, April 11 (IFR) - It was a less than convincing
trading session for Asia credit, with rising noise from the
eurozone in the shape of Spanish fiscal concerns keeping players
jittery, and the weak non-farm payroll numbers continuing to
prey on nerves regarding the strength of the US economy.
The IG series 17 iTraxx index ended 1bp wider at
167bp/169bp, having printed 4bp wider this morning.Meanwhile
China will also hog the spotlight, with first quarter GDP
numbers due out on Friday and the market hoping for an 8% big
figure (consensus +8.4%), with a 7 handle almost certain to drag
down markets as it is widely believed the level at which social
unrest kicks in.
Indeed Chinese political stability is again on the agenda
following the arrest of the wife of fallen one-time political
rising star Bo Xilai on suspicion of murder. China CDS is 2bp
wider at 199bp bid.India will also be on the radar, as the
ratings agencies are visiting, with S&P currently in Mumbai for
talks with the sovereign and Moody's there next week.
A senior Moody's executive joked that the sovereign would be
looking for an upgrade, but dismissed this as wishful thinking,
and suspected that the dynamic is likely to move in the opposite
direction. The India offshore credit curve is moving in line
with the rest of the region, having added around 2bp at the top
of the curve and around 5bp-7bp wider since markets reopened
after the holidays.
Vedanta is widely rumoured to be looking to issue, given its
front loaded maturity profile next year and in 2014, with the
company said to be looking to prefund these maturities. The due
2021s were last unchanged at 9.5% and the 2016s at 8.9%, also
unchanged.
The ICICI due 2016s are also unchanged on the day at
Treasuries plus 405bp, and 5bp wider over the week.Elsewhere,
ultra thin liquidity has been the order of the day, with CDS
hardly trading and unchanged, while China property has also
traded in a 25 cent range.
With deals on the road for Beijing Enterprises, China
Shansui Cement and Shenzhen International, the near term tone
will be established by the reception to these deals.
