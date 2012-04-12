SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - There was a more constructive tone in the Asian credit markets following a rally on Wall Street and stronger regional bourses, although as has been the case all week, flow was very thin and the market illiquid.

Absent any significant external inputs into volatility, the focus will be on planned new issuance from the China high-grade space, with Shenzhen International and CNPC lining up five-year deals, with the reception to these likely to set the short-term tone.

A regional credit analyst saw the Shenzhen guidance of Treasuries plus 375bp as cheap, given the company?s Triple B rating, but this is perhaps a measure of how the pricing discipline has changed since the pre-Easter holiday period of through the curve pricing.

The leads on these trades will be mindful of the poor aftermarket performance of Zoomlion?s five-year, which fell two points on the break and is still underwater. As a measure of the slightly more upbeat tone, the iTraxx IG series 17 index closed out 3bp tighter at 164bp/166bp.

Meanwhile the rout in China property sales continues, with Longfor and China SCE registering 34% and 62% first quarter sales declines respectively. While Longfor's due 2016s have barely reacted to those numbers and are unchanged at par bid, China SCE's like-tenor paper is down at 77 bid, or a half weaker on the day. In the meantime China CDS rallied 1bp to 114bp/116bp in thin trade.

In terms of data, US jobless claims are due for release today, with a 355k consensus, and anything significantly above that having the potential to reinstate the recent risk-off mode.

Indeed it's a measure of lingering skepticism towards the US economic recovery story that 10-year US Treasuries have firmly reversed the recent rout and are threatening to pierce again the 2% level. And with the five-year yielding just 0.8% it's hardly surprising that Asian issuers are looking to tap at that tenor.

The scant absolute yields available given the richness of the Treasury curve might help explain why a raft of recent new issues remain underwater, including Agile, which at 95.5 bid is 3.5 points underwater as is KWG, for the same loss.

