SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a quiet
but positive trading session with the main gauge of
investment-grade credit in the region, the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx
17, ending some 3bp tighter in the day at 160bp/165bp. Some of
the key benchmarks in the region, as Indonesia 2021s and
Philippines 2021s, also ended stronger in price terms by about
50ct.
This came in spite of weaker than expected growth numbers
from China. The GDP of the world's second largest economy grew
only 8.1% in the first quarter, the slowest pace in nearly three
years. The widely anticipated announcement had an immediate
effect, with CDS for the sovereign widening by a couple of basis
points. However, the move was soon erased and China's CDS ended
unchanged at 122bp.
Traders and investors seemed to draw comfort from the idea
that the slow growth and lower inflation print unveiled earlier
this year will give the Chinese regulators room to reduce the
reserve ratio requirement for the banking system. Such a move
would free up more money for loans and could boost some of the
credits that have been lagging, as those from the Chinese
property sector. Yet, nobody was building positions in
high-yield.
In fact, most of the attention was centered around the three
bonds that priced last night. Overall, they were performing
well, with CNPC's new 5- and 10-year bonds both closing around
180bp over US Treasuries, respectively 5bp and 10bp tighter.
After the deal attracted some USD12.3bn in orders, it was no
surprise that traders reported a lot of two-way flow on the
bonds. Hong Leong Bank's new 2017 was also doing well and closed
the session some 4bp tighter around 234bp over.
The underperformer was the new USD300m unrated 10-year bond
by Hong Kong telecommunications concern PCCW. That bond closed
the session at 400bp after having priced last night at 387.5bp
over, amid just USD550m in orders. The bonds printed as wide as
410bp but recovered some of the losses toward the end of the
session.
For next week, traders said they are looking at
macroeconomic news for direction. The general sense is that the
market will be choppy, with occasional windows opening for new
issuance. "Everyone will be looking at Spain and the US for
policy action," said one trader. Traders also reported some
real-money selling, especially on the high-yield arena.
That has failed to move the market very heavily though, as
private banking accounts have picked up the scraps of junk left
behind by fund managers.
The high-yield JACI was a testimony to that as it ended the
week some 4bp tighter at 655bp. Yet, with high-yield funds
seeing outflows in the past week, the asset-class looks due for
a bit more of correction. Especially as accounts turn defensive
and rotate into investment-grade.
(Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com)