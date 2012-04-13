SINGAPORE, April 13 (IFR) - Asian credit markets had a quiet but positive trading session with the main gauge of investment-grade credit in the region, the Asia ex-Japan iTraxx 17, ending some 3bp tighter in the day at 160bp/165bp. Some of the key benchmarks in the region, as Indonesia 2021s and Philippines 2021s, also ended stronger in price terms by about 50ct.

This came in spite of weaker than expected growth numbers from China. The GDP of the world's second largest economy grew only 8.1% in the first quarter, the slowest pace in nearly three years. The widely anticipated announcement had an immediate effect, with CDS for the sovereign widening by a couple of basis points. However, the move was soon erased and China's CDS ended unchanged at 122bp.

Traders and investors seemed to draw comfort from the idea that the slow growth and lower inflation print unveiled earlier this year will give the Chinese regulators room to reduce the reserve ratio requirement for the banking system. Such a move would free up more money for loans and could boost some of the credits that have been lagging, as those from the Chinese property sector. Yet, nobody was building positions in high-yield.

In fact, most of the attention was centered around the three bonds that priced last night. Overall, they were performing well, with CNPC's new 5- and 10-year bonds both closing around 180bp over US Treasuries, respectively 5bp and 10bp tighter.

After the deal attracted some USD12.3bn in orders, it was no surprise that traders reported a lot of two-way flow on the bonds. Hong Leong Bank's new 2017 was also doing well and closed the session some 4bp tighter around 234bp over.

The underperformer was the new USD300m unrated 10-year bond by Hong Kong telecommunications concern PCCW. That bond closed the session at 400bp after having priced last night at 387.5bp over, amid just USD550m in orders. The bonds printed as wide as 410bp but recovered some of the losses toward the end of the session.

For next week, traders said they are looking at macroeconomic news for direction. The general sense is that the market will be choppy, with occasional windows opening for new issuance. "Everyone will be looking at Spain and the US for policy action," said one trader. Traders also reported some real-money selling, especially on the high-yield arena.

That has failed to move the market very heavily though, as private banking accounts have picked up the scraps of junk left behind by fund managers.

The high-yield JACI was a testimony to that as it ended the week some 4bp tighter at 655bp. Yet, with high-yield funds seeing outflows in the past week, the asset-class looks due for a bit more of correction. Especially as accounts turn defensive and rotate into investment-grade.

