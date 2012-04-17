SINGAPORE, April 17 (IFR) - The Asian primary credit market
is waiting to see if the issuance window is open as the Republic
of Indonesia lines up a tap of its due 2042s and a new 10-year.
Demand for the sovereign and the deal's pricing execution
will be seen as a crucial test of how much conviction there is
among investors in the context of a worrying European backdrop
as well as giving a clearer indication of how far back of
implied theoretical curves new paper should come.
At the last count, the deal had garnered a USD3bn book, for
rather scant cover in the context of recent G3 issuance. The
announcement of the deal pushed prices down on the Indon
offshore dollar curve by between a point to a point and a half
and managed to take a quarter off the long end of the
Philippines dollar curve.
And again the same will be true of planned deals from
China's Shanshui Cement and Bank of Ceylon, with the former
aiming for high 10% pricing on a planned Global and the latter
about to kick off roadshows for a 144a trade.
In Bank of Ceylon's case, pricing was put - in the context
of the rather shaky return of risk-on - by a regional syndicate
head at anywhere between 50bp-100bp back of the Sri Lanka
sovereign.
With the illiquid Sri Lanka due 2012s last bid at Treasuries
plus 412bp, the likelihood of the deal getting started off in
the 500bp area looks pretty strong, particularly factoring in
the nine month-odd curve extension.
Meanwhile secondary Asian credit markets had an illiquid
session, with sentiment boosted, albeit in pretty unconvincing
fashion, by better than expected March US retail sales data and
decent first quarter profit number from Citi.
The emerging Spanish debt debacle continues to weigh on
Asian sentiment, and all eyes will be on today's Spanish
government bill auction as a test of the short term direction of
the country's bond yields and CDS, ahead of a planned bond
auction on Thursday.
Spain's 5-year CDS is opening 5bp tighter at 505bp.The Asia
iTraxx series 17 IG index opened 1bp tighter but lost that gain
and is closing unchanged.
The recent Asian G3 new issuance continues to underwhelm,
with the Shenzhen 2017s trading 17bp north of reoffer for a plus
377bp touch on the bid side and the PCCW 2017s last bid at plus
405bp, out from their plus 387.5bp reoffer last week.
Meanwhile, apart from all the above inputs, markets will
have to digest a raft of earnings over the coming days,
including first quarter numbers from Goldman Sachs, IBM, Intel
and Coca-Cola.
Jonathan.Rogers@thomsonreuters.com