SINGAPORE, April 23 (IFR) - It was an illiquid lackluster Asian credit trading session, with the unchanged state of the iTraxx series 17 index at 166bp/168bp telling the whole story.

But with Spanish 10-year bonds yields once again nudged over the 6% threshold and 10-year Bund futures at an time high 140 handle the backdrop is one of flight to safety in the eurozone and the noise could start to get louder again, particularly with the political crisis in the Netherlands adding a new twist to the saga.

In terms of Asia, a large number of deals are on the road, including Pertamina, Hyundai Motor, Kowipo, Lotte and CMHI, with around USD3bn of issuance on the cards.

Whether this prices this side of the May 1 holiday will perhaps be contingent on Wednesday's FOMC meeting, with hints of QE3 likely to fling open the issuance window, and a clear rebuttal of the plan likely to bring skittishness back to markets.

In terms of price action on recent new issuance, most paper is unchanged and the soggy tone established on newly minted paper stubbornly resistant to any value-based buying.

The USD2.5bn new Indonesia two-parter was still on the soft side, with the due 2022s off 45 cents at 98.80 bid while the tapped 2042s were unchanged at 103.75 for a modest curve flattening.

China property was also flatlining today, with the bellwether Cogard 2018s bid at 97.25, for a generous yield of 11.78%, Indeed although the sector is not well-loved, the near 12% yield available on Cogard, not to mention the juicy 14.2% available on the Evergrande 2015s means the seasoned China property complex offer obvious competition to any high-yield issuer aiming at a 10% handle on a new deal.

The recently issued Shanshui Cement 2017 is holding steady at a par bid and its eventual pricing after a two-day documentation delay and steady hold in secondary bodes well for cement maker Tianrui's planned Global via sole lead Deutsche Bank.

Although aftermarket performance in the China high-yield sector has been patchy, it's somewhat remarkable that USD3.7bn has crossed the line from the sector so far this year. Most of the China high-yield issuance is underwater with the exception of the Shui On Land 2015s, which are up at 101.5 bid from a par reoffer.

Meanwhile despite the resilience of China property in secondary, the downward ratings dynamic remains in place, with Hopson the latest to be cut, with a one notch downgrade to Caa2 from Moody's on the back of weak sales and refinancing risk.

